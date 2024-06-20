NFL Competition Committee approves new rule changes for 2024 season - What You Need to Know!

With the new rule, kickoffs will look much different in the NFL beginning this fall. The new format will see the ball kicked from the kicking team's 35-yard line and every player on the field not including the kicker will now line up with one foot on the returning team's 40-yard line. This will give time for the kicker to kick the ball without getting severely hit, limiting the tackles until the ball is put out into play.

Nine members of the returning team will line up in a “setup zone” between their 30-yard line and 35-yard lines, with up to two returners positioned in the “landing zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line.

A key part of this new rule is that no players apart from the kicker and returners can move until the ball is fielded. Any kick caught or landing in the landing zone must be returned. If a kick falls short of the landing zone, it will be ruled a touchback and spotted at the 40-yard line. If the ball reaches the end zone, it must be returned or downed, depending on the touchback rules on where it’s downed.