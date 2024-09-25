How to travel in Nepal in style

The Everest Base Camp trek typically takes 12 days to complete. If you don’t have that much time but want to see all the glorious peaks along the route, including Mt. Everest, the exhilarating four-hour helicopter trip to the base camp is your best bet. It’s a super-comfortable and no less rewarding Himalayan odyssey. Your awe-inspiring journey begins as your helicopter lifts off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport and heads eastwards towards Lukla, soaring along the majestic Himalayas. Depending on your flight, you may head to the high-altitude Everest View Hotel for breakfast with phenomenal views. The epic part of your trip begins as you fly to the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in the Everest Region and soar over the famous Everest Base Camp. En route, you’ll see the Khumbu glacier and some of the greatest mountain peaks on the planet, including Everest (8,848m), Lhotse (8,516m), Choyu (8,201m), Pumori (7161m) and Ama Dablam (6,812m). The return journey over this indescribable landscape and the bird’s-eye view of the rugged landscape are equally mesmerizing.