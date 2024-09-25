How to travel in Nepal in style

At first glance, Nepal is all about towering mountain ranges, glorious temple architecture and stunning vistas. But you can combine an adventure to Nepal and its rigorous yet magical outdoors with a generous splash of uber-luxury, bringing you the best this country offers in a supremely stylish setting. Whether it’s discovering a spectacular part of Nepal from an exotic resort nestled amid the Himalayas, enjoying a blissful spa treatment facing a scenic lake, or savoring a slow-dining multi-course exploration of Nepal’s varied cuisines, these journeys are a soothing balm for the body, mind and soul. Below are some suggested ideas to enhance your .
Perched in a valley above the town of Jomsom, Shinta Mani Mustang is not your usual resort but a bespoke cultural adventure amid the awe-inspiring Himalayan ranges of Annapurna and Dhaulagiri. Creatively conceived by the designer, Bill Bensley, and built with locally sourced materials, the resort offers enthralling views and luxuries hard to imagine in this remote mountainous corner of the world. Wake up every day to the 7,000-meter-high, snow-covered peaks of the Nilgiri Himal; get a personalized, rejuvenating herb-based wellness treatment based on individual consultation with a local Tibetan medicine practitioner; and enjoy dinners created with carefully collected farm ingredients and Mustang-inspired cocktails while gazing at the Himalayas. Your discovery of the local history and culture includes leisurely horseback rides, guided treks customized to your fitness levels, and a fascinating visit to Marpha, a village known for traditional stone houses and beautifully painted Buddhist monasteries.
The Everest Base Camp trek typically takes 12 days to complete. If you don’t have that much time but want to see all the glorious peaks along the route, including Mt. Everest, the exhilarating four-hour helicopter trip to the base camp is your best bet. It’s a super-comfortable and no less rewarding Himalayan odyssey. Your awe-inspiring journey begins as your helicopter lifts off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport and heads eastwards towards Lukla, soaring along the majestic Himalayas. Depending on your flight, you may head to the high-altitude Everest View Hotel for breakfast with phenomenal views. The epic part of your trip begins as you fly to the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in the Everest Region and soar over the famous Everest Base Camp. En route, you’ll see the Khumbu glacier and some of the greatest mountain peaks on the planet, including Everest (8,848m), Lhotse (8,516m), Choyu (8,201m), Pumori (7161m) and Ama Dablam (6,812m). The return journey over this indescribable landscape and the bird’s-eye view of the rugged landscape are equally mesmerizing.
Get revitalized with a signature Healing Massage, enjoy a dreamy, fine-dining experience overlooking Phewa Lake, and soar next to the mountains while paragliding in Pokhara at Dorje’s Resort & Spa, a tastefully done property that prioritizes your well-being. Tucked amid the hills, the resort offers a wonderful range of wellness treatments in an exotic setting, including an outdoor hot and cold jacuzzi, pools for all ages, and relaxing spa therapies that will breathe new life into you. The spa and healing treatments include an oil-based Swedish massage, deep tissue therapy, a foot massage and (a very welcome) post-trek massage. You can also swim, enjoy board games, and take in the sunset views of the splendid Macchapucchre mountain over drinks. All your meals are prepared using the finest organically grown local ingredients. You may not feel like stepping out of this delightful property, but if you do, there’s a lot to do in Pokhara, including paragliding, hiking, biking, boating, and just strolling along the charming Phewa Lake.
Chitwan’s dense forests, grasslands and lakes support a wide variety of wildlife, including one-horned rhinoceroses, tigers, spotted deer, elephants, wild boars, foxes and mugger crocodiles. One of the most romantic ways to explore this natural world is by staying at Meghauli Serai, a luxurious wilderness retreat located by the scenic Rapti River. From a fun-filled elephant safari and soul-soothing spa therapy to visiting a local Tharu village and cooling off in the resort’s lovely infinity pool with a viewing deck — every moment at Meghauli Serai is filled with delights. Enjoy the uninterrupted jungle views from your beautifully decorated room, see species like the Paradise Flycatcher and the critically endangered Bengal florican on a bird-watching expedition, go canoeing on the Rapti River and taste mouth watering local dishes like nettle and spicy duck prepared by world-class chefs at a private table set exclusively for you. And don’t forget to try the various heavenly spa and wellness treatments and serene yoga and meditation sessions, with the forest and river forming an incredible backdrop.
Dwarika’s Hotel is both a luxurious property in Kathmandu and an impressive cultural restoration project where old artifacts are lovingly preserved. It is also an invitation to go on a gastronomical adventure at the hotel’s three restaurants, the Krishnarpan, Toran and Mako’s. The Krishnarpan is a tribute to Nepal’s traditional cuisines, each based on Dwarika’s own organic farms. Try the delicious Chyau Ko Sekuwa (roasted mushroom), Chana ko Tarkari (chickpeas curry), Tarkari Ko-Jhol (mixed vegetable soup), Paneer Ko Tarkari (cottage cheese curry), and Saag Jhaneko (sauteed organic spinach with local spices). Toran celebrates flavors from across the world; you can dine in the hotel’s elegant courtyards or lounge in the stylish restaurant. Influenced by Zen philosophy, Mako’s has minimalistic decor, offering guests an authentic Japanese experience. The Fusion Bar is another winsome space overlooking a pool modeled on a royal bath. It’s the perfect place for unhurried conversations over exotic cocktails and handpicked snacks.
Immerse yourself in the flavors of Nepal’s cuisines, enjoy a calming dip in a pool in the middle of a forest, and wake up to unforgettable views of the Himalayas from the ceiling-to-floor windows of your stylish room in a remote corner of Nepal. Discover this thrilling country while enjoying world-class hospitality with an authentic Nepali touch.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!