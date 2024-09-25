Men’s Ring Guide: How to Choose the Perfect Wedding Band

Don’t go into debt over your wedding ring. Have a realistic conversation with your partner about your income, wedding costs, and goals for after the ceremony. This will help you make a decision about how much budget you’re willing to allocate to your wedding band. While there isn’t a hard set rule about how much you should spend on your wedding ring, it is important to consider the cost-per-wear of your piece. After all, you will be wearing this ring for the rest of your life. Don’t cut corners and end up with a ring that will need to be replaced before your five-year anniversary, and don’t take out a second mortgage for your ring. Be realistic with your priorities, and once you set a budget-stick to it. Many jewelers offer financing and layaway options that can make your dream ring more accessible.