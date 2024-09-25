Men’s Ring Guide: How to Choose the Perfect Wedding Band

Unsure of how to choose a wedding band for men? There are many factors to consider when it comes to selecting a wedding band, which is why we created this essential men’s wedding rings guide. Read on to learn about the factors you need to consider when choosing a wedding ring for men, including materials, styles, stones, and more.
The first step to choosing a wedding ring for men is to identify his (or your) personal style. The best way to do so is to consider factors like activity level, career, and hobbies. Is he an outdoorsy man, or is he an indoor warrior? Does he currently wear jewelry, or will his wedding ring be his first real accessory? There are many men’s wedding band styles out there, so once you know what kind of ring you’re looking for, you should have no issue finding it.
Once you understand what kind of lifestyle the ring needs to fit into, it's time to consider the material of the band. Outdoorsy, active men may be more inclined to lean towards a bold and durable silicone or platinum wedding ring that won’t bend or scratch, whereas indoorsy men will find all their boxes checked by one of our comfort fit gold wedding bands that will stand out in any boardroom.
If your man leads an active lifestyle, he will need a wedding ring that can keep up. Durable materials, such as platinum or silicone, are perfect for men that are always working with their hands. Silicone rings are especially great if looking to avoid potential injury (if you haven’t heard of ring avulsion–look it up). Platinum is also an excellent option to consider when looking for a durable material, as platinum is one of the purest and strong precious metals known to man.
Once you’ve decided on the material of your wedding band, you can start to consider how you want to personalize your ring. A customization, such as a secret engraving, hidden diamond, or a sentimental gemstone set in the band, can be a fun and unique way to pay homage to your love story. If you want a truly one of a kind wedding ring, we suggest finding a designer that specializes in custom wedding bands for men, such as Rockford Collection. You’ll be wearing this ring forever– make it unique.
When it comes down to selecting the width of your wedding ring, the decision really comes down to preference. Men’s rings tend to be wider (wider rings are more durable and tend to stand out more on a large body), while women’s rings tend to be more thin. Body type can also influence your decision-larger builds usually lean towards a wider ring because it balances the proportions, while thin builds may prefer the way a thin ring looks on their hand. There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to deciding width. Your best bet is simply to try on a variety of unique wedding rings to see what suits you best.
The easiest way to find your ring size is by ordering a complimentary ring sizer to your home. Many wedding rings are not resizable due to their intricate nature, which means if you order the wrong size, you’ll have to purchase a whole new ring. As a general rule, your ring should be big enough to slide over your knuckle with some resistance, but should not feel like it will fly off with your first ambitious dance move. Wide wedding rings fit differently than thin wedding rings, so make sure you are considering the width of your ring when taking your ring size. If you’re interested in a wide wedding ring, consider ordering this complimentary ring sizing kit from Rockford Collection–it’s the first sizing kit designed to reflect the fit of wide rings.
Don’t go into debt over your wedding ring. Have a realistic conversation with your partner about your income, wedding costs, and goals for after the ceremony. This will help you make a decision about how much budget you’re willing to allocate to your wedding band. While there isn’t a hard set rule about how much you should spend on your wedding ring, it is important to consider the cost-per-wear of your piece. After all, you will be wearing this ring for the rest of your life. Don’t cut corners and end up with a ring that will need to be replaced before your five-year anniversary, and don’t take out a second mortgage for your ring. Be realistic with your priorities, and once you set a budget-stick to it. Many jewelers offer financing and layaway options that can make your dream ring more accessible.
Offer advice on how to research and select a jeweler, including reading reviews and asking the right questions. Now that you have an idea of the ring you want, you need to find a jeweler to make it for you. We highly recommend shopping around and comparing jewelers both in-person and online. Attending consultations, asking for recommendations from your married friends, and reading verified reviews are all great ways to gauge the legitimacy of the jeweler you’ll be working with. For example, Rockford Collection has over 200 verified 5-star reviews from real newlyweds that you can read here. As a general rule of thumb, if your jeweler doesn’t have reviews, cannot explain what the 4 C’s are, and doesn’t take private appointments, you should probably look elsewhere.
The best way to vet your jeweler is by asking questions. Be sure to inquire about return policies, lifetime warranties, repairs, financing options, sourcing methods, and any other questions that might impact your decision. Can you split payment of your ring into two transactions? Does your ring come with a lifetime guarantee? Where did the gold from your ring come from, and how are the diamonds sourced? These are the questions you need to be asking. Rockford Collection offers a lifetime warranty on all products, and we have multiple financing and layaway options available to make paying for your wedding ring a breeze.
There are many ways to avoid paying full price for your wedding ring. Be sure to ask your jeweler about any ongoing promotions or discounts that you can apply towards your wedding ring. Rockford Collection is proud to offer military and first responder discounts to our clients with valid identification.
Now that you’ve read our entire men’s ring guide, the final step is to buy the ring! Feel secure in knowing that you did your homework and made an informed decision. If you still have questions, you can always book a complimentary consultation with one of Rockford Collection’s jewelry specialists.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!