Friendly Diamonds: The Best Lab Diamond Engagement Ring Settings!

Have you gotten stuck in the loop of searching for the best engagement rings online? Friendly Diamonds is here for you with their amazing range of sustainable lab diamond engagement rings and loose lab grown diamonds. What’s more is that you can , or even get your dream ring customized! Read on to find out all about various engagement ring settings and what you should keep in mind while choosing one for your partner.
are some of the most sustainable investments you can make today. We’re taking you through some of the most popular engagement ring settings so that you can make the best choice for you. There are many engagement ring settings in trend today, but at the end of the day, you are the one who has to decide your engagement ring style on the basis of your personal preference. Read on to find out what are the different styles of engagement ring styles you can choose from.
One of the most classic settings that can exist, a solitaire lab diamond ring features a singular central diamond and gives a beautiful vibe to any outfit you choose to style it with. It is a timeless setting that is extremely popular among couples. The solitaire setting also has a nostalgic element to it that simply cannot be denied! The one thing you should remember while choosing a solitaire ring is that the lab diamond at the center of it is going to be the main character of the ring.
A prong setting is one in which the central diamond is held by either four or six prongs, giving the diamond much more visibility as it would have in other settings. It is one of the most used settings in engagement rings and there’s no wonder why.
If you’re going for a prong setting, make sure that you’re trusting a reliable lab diamond engagement rings retailer. You can always trust that Friendly Diamonds, one of the leading lab diamonds brands, will deliver on its promise of sustainability and ethical sparkle.
One of the most secure settings in engagement ring styles, a bezel setting is one in which the diamond is surrounded with a metal band and only the crown of the diamond is exposed to the world. The reason for its popularity is that it keeps your lab diamond secure.
A halo setting is one in which there are small diamonds surrounding the central diamond, creating a halo effect. It is also a classic choice and gives a vintage effect to your ring. If you’ve made the choice of a halo setting for your engagement ring then you should keep two things in mind.
The size of the central diamond and the shape of your diamond. If the size of the diamond is too big then the surrounding gemstones can make it look even bigger in size. If you’re not looking for a gaudy engagement ring, then decide to go for a smaller diamond.
An engagement ring is one of the most beautiful jewelry investments you will ever make. From the cut of the diamond to the hue of the metal, there are so many ways you can add a personal touch to your engagement ring. The choice of an ethical sparkle becomes easy with your favorite lab diamond destination Friendly Diamonds! Your partner will always cherish the kind sparkle of their .
