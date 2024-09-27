How to Plan a Safe Road Trip from Coastal Virginia to Florida

As you embark on your journey, it’s important to understand that each state along your route may have different traffic laws. In Virginia, all drivers and passengers must wear seat belts, and there is a ban on handheld cell phone use while driving. These regulations are designed to keep you and others safe, so adhere to them to avoid fines or more serious consequences.

As you make your way to Florida, be mindful that traffic laws may differ slightly, such as specific speed limits in school zones or on highways. Familiarizing yourself with these rules before you go can help prevent any unwanted surprises along the way.

