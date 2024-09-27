The Most Opulent Engagement Ring Cuts and Why They're So Luxe

If there’s a cut that’s universally adored, it’s the round brilliant. It’s been the top choice for engagement rings for decades, and for good reason. With its 58 facets, this cut is designed to maximize light reflection, giving it a brilliance that’s hard to ignore. It’s the epitome of classic elegance but can also fit in with modern aesthetics, making it a favorite for those who want a ring that stands the test of time.

What makes the round brilliant so luxurious is its versatility. It works with every metal, from platinum to rose gold, and pairs beautifully with various settings, from solitaire to halo designs. But there’s something special about the way the round brilliantly catches the light and sparkles with every move. It’s perfect for those who want an engagement ring that never goes out of style but still turns heads.