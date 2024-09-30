Can Greyhound Racing Become More Luxurious Like Horse Racing?

While horse racing is considered a popular sport and one that can be thought of as luxurious, greyhound racing isn’t quite at the same level. However, could it rise to the same level with a little work?
The sport that involves dogs running around a racetrack follows a similar premise to its horse-based counterpart. Many similarities are easily identifiable, and the two sports have become extremely popular for bettors.
Punters have continued to enjoy wagering on the events that take place within them. There are many betting markets that are the same, although there are some sports that will provide individuals with other options. For instance, those who have looked to expand their knowledge of certain markets and have learnt what the is, won’t be able to use it with these two sports. They could use it when placing a bet on soccer, as a draw is an outcome that can happen more frequently.
Although there are similarities, there is a huge gap between how luxurious the pair are perceived.
Horse racing is considered more luxurious due to its place in culture and traditions. The sport has been and has always been considered to be one that has attracted royalty. While not considered to be ‘elitist,’ owning a horse can be a lot more expensive than owning greyhounds.
At the same time, the events (meets) that take place have proven to be more luxurious for racegoers. The biggest races, such as the , Royal Ascot, and the Grand National, will see most attendees look to get dressed up in their Sunday best. There are dedicated days that require racegoers to be dressed from head to toe in formal wear. This includes ‘Ladies Day’, which will see female spectators be as glamorous as possible. A night at the dogs doesn’t quite require this formal wear. For some, shorts and flip-flops can be the choice of wear when attending these race nights.
It’s possible to argue that greyhound racing is more of a casual sport. Punters who attend the events that take place typically seek a more relaxed vibe and a night of fun. Some will add a or two to help enhance the entertainment that they can receive when attending a track.
However, there is an opportunity for the sport to become more luxurious. For instance, they could look to change the dress code and make it a more glamorous affair. In doing so, it could immediately change the perception of the sport. It may make it one that more people may want to attend, potentially helping the sport to grow.
In truth, it’s very difficult to ever see greyhound racing being able to match its horse-based counterparts in terms of luxury.
The sport isn’t as popular, nor is it one that screams luxury. They often take place at night and are more associated with people having a good night out. It’s not a sport that has a connection or association with royalty or the wealthy, which perhaps makes it hard to ever see it match what horse racing has achieved.
