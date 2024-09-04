A Timeless Auction: Iconic Racing Legends Set to Roar Once More

The vehicles poised for auction are not just cars; they are legends. Each carries a rich history that intertwines with the very fabric of motorsports. Among the crown jewels of this collection is the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 Streamliner, a car that roared to life under the skillful hands of Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss. This vehicle, estimated to fetch between $50 million and $70 million, is a testament to the pinnacle of racing excellence. The W196 is more than just metal and horsepower; it is a symbol of the era's engineering marvel and the daring spirit of the drivers who pushed it to its limits.

Another gem is the 1964 Ferrari 250 LM, a car that etched its name in the annals of history by clinching victory at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans. This Ferrari, with its striking red livery and a racing pedigree that includes multiple entries at Le Mans and Daytona, is expected to be a focal point of intense bidding. Its presence at prestigious events like the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance only adds to its allure, making it a must-have for any serious collector.

Then there's the 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II, a car synonymous with Ford's domination at Le Mans. This particular GT40, with its Emberglow finish and racing stripes, represents a piece of American racing history. The GT40’s legacy, immortalized in film and folklore, is one of ingenuity and fierce competition. Its auction offers a rare opportunity to own a vehicle that not only competed at the highest level but also played a role in the legendary Ford vs. Ferrari rivalry.