From Selection to Installation: A Comprehensive Guide to Purchasing Lift-and-Slide Doors

When selecting glazing, it’s advisable to choose one with thermal insulation properties that match those of the other building components. The insulation properties should not fall below those of the other parts of the structure. If you plan to upgrade all your doors and windows, you’ll also be setting the standard for future renovations. Considering the steadily rising energy prices, it’s worth investing in excellent insulation properties. Windows and doors are an investment in the coming decades and generally pay for themselves after just a few years. When the additional costs are spread out over the lifespan of the product, they become relatively minor. Furthermore, the increase in quality of life that results is often just as valuable as the financial savings.

Just like standard windows, lift-and-slide doors can be equipped with various security features, depending on your personal security needs. Options include a lockable handle and the use of security glass. An anti-lift mechanism is also available, which prevents the doors from being lifted out of their tracks. Security glazing is not only important for burglary protection but also protects against accidental damage. Flying debris from strong winds or children playing can also damage glass panes.