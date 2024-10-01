From Selection to Installation: A Comprehensive Guide to Purchasing Lift-and-Slide Doors

Purchasing a lift-and-slide door is a great way to upgrade your property. The classic lift-and-slide door typically consists of two equally sized elements, with at least one that can be lifted and then slid open. By choosing a lift-and-slide door from Oknoplast, you expand the sense of space and invest in a quality product.
The most common applications for lift-and-slide doors are patios and balconies. More detailed information can be found here. Lift-and-slide doors are custom-made, and their size depends on the desired window area to be installed. It is possible to install uPVC lift-and-slide doors up to 6 meters (19.7 feet) wide and 2.7 meters (8.9 feet) tall. This allows you to adjust the size of the door to fit your specific needs.
Lift-and-slide windows fundamentally change the perception of a room. Unlike regular, half-height windows, they create an “outdoor feeling.” During warmer months, this effectively expands the living space. A connected patio or balcony becomes an extension of the home, allowing you to enjoy both indoor and outdoor living. Even during the colder months, lift-and-slide doors offer their charm. When it’s stormy or snowing outside, the large glass panes create a cozy, snug feeling indoors. In general, the larger the glass surface of the lift-and-slide door, the more pronounced the effect https://oknoplast.us/patio-doors/upvc-patio-doors/
In addition to the size of the door, the “inner values” are crucial. Key factors include thermal insulation properties, security features, materials, and comfort considerations like sun protection and profile design.
In the past, large glass surfaces were rare due to poor insulation properties. The further back you go in architectural history, the smaller the windows. However, modern windows with triple or even quadruple glazing meet the highest thermal insulation standards and can be installed on a large scale. The sophisticated profiles and excellent sun protection also make them a good choice for summer. The drawbacks of the past are no longer relevant today. Today’s homeowners can focus on their personal preferences without significant limitations on window sizes.
When selecting glazing, it’s advisable to choose one with thermal insulation properties that match those of the other building components. The insulation properties should not fall below those of the other parts of the structure. If you plan to upgrade all your doors and windows, you’ll also be setting the standard for future renovations. Considering the steadily rising energy prices, it’s worth investing in excellent insulation properties. Windows and doors are an investment in the coming decades and generally pay for themselves after just a few years. When the additional costs are spread out over the lifespan of the product, they become relatively minor. Furthermore, the increase in quality of life that results is often just as valuable as the financial savings.
Just like standard windows, lift-and-slide doors can be equipped with various security features, depending on your personal security needs. Options include a lockable handle and the use of security glass. An anti-lift mechanism is also available, which prevents the doors from being lifted out of their tracks. Security glazing is not only important for burglary protection but also protects against accidental damage. Flying debris from strong winds or children playing can also damage glass panes.
Affordable and high-quality lift-and-slide doors can easily be purchased. Doors and windows are usually custom-made. With the right measurements, they can be ordered directly from the manufacturer’s website. This allows you to take advantage of the lower prices of direct sales, bypassing wholesalers and their markups.
