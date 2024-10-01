How Roof Architecture Boosts Property Value

All sorts of aesthetic aspects of a property contribute to its curb appeal. When this is discussed, things like the paintwork, the windows and the landscaping usually take priority. However, the design of the roof is just as important in this context, in spite of being downplayed or outright ignored by many sellers and agents.

To redress the balance, here’s an overview of a few different architectural styles that apply to domestic roofs, and what they can do to bring buyers onboard in their droves.