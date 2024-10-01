This stylish and luxurious Italian-made car became a natural sensation in 1931. It won the hearts of many drivers and became a standard of its time. This model was a two-door coupe. It was equipped with three versions of I8 engines. Their volume varied from 2.3 l to 2.9 l, and the power reached 450 hp. Some versions of the Alfa Romeo 8C were even used for racing, as they had a high maximum speed and were distinguished by good handling. In total, the Italians built 12 such vehicles. Their current value is estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

There is nothing better than a good old classic. That is why cars produced many years ago are now a real treasure, for which the wealthiest collectors in the world are ready to pay tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. Classic models are good because they allow seeing history and appreciate the professionalism of their creators. These vehicles will never depreciate; over time, they will even increase in price. Thanks to this, we can expect new price records that will rewrite the leaderboard of the most expensive classic cars in the world.