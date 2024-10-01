The most expensive classic cars in the world

Modern cars are beautiful, safe, comfortable and easy to use. They are sold in dealerships worldwide and are often found at online auctions, where , and many other popular models are sold. However, the most expensive and valuable cars are not modern but classic ones. Their cost is often several tens of millions of dollars, and it isn't easy to buy them even if you have ten-digit sums in your bank account. Let's look at the most expensive models and determine why they have such a high price.
The 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is the most expensive vehicle to date. It was created in 1955 and named after the chief engineer of Mercedes-Benz. This model was originally a sports car, so it was intended to participate in various races. It was equipped with a 3-liter I8, which produced a good 302 hp for the 50s. The famous racing car could accelerate to 290 km/h, a record for that time. A noticeable external detail of this model was the upward opening doors, which gave the vehicle a futuristic design. In 2022, this classic car was sold for $ 135 million. At the moment, this is a record that, theoretically, should last for quite a long time.
Throughout its history, the Italian company Ferrari has created dozens of models that have become expensive classics many years later. Among them, the leader in terms of cost is the Ferrari 250 GTO. This car first appeared in 1962 at one of the status races. It had a 3-liter gasoline V12 from Ferrari, which was capable of producing 295 hp and made it possible to accelerate to 280 km/h. Paired with it, a 5-speed MT adapted to the competition regulations of that time. In different years, the 250 GTO helped racers win various status races. This fact made the car extremely popular, significantly increasing its cost. According to experts, the 250 GTO is the most expensive Ferrari, but it is ahead of its closest competitors by only a few million dollars in this indicator.
This British car is rightfully considered an expensive classic. It was assembled in 1906, and a few months later, it was presented to the public. This event took place in 1907, and at that time, the Silver Ghost became the best vehicle in the world. Thanks to its beautiful appearance and a good set of characteristics, the Rolls-Royce company was able to enter the elite of the world car industry, where it remains to this day. Silver Ghost was ahead of its time in terms of reliability. It could travel tens of thousands of kilometers without a single repair. Another essential feature of this car was that dozens of celebrities used it for trips. This fact only increased the current cost of the model and brought it to the leading position in the popularity rating among classic vehicles.
In the late 50s, the rivalry between Maserati and Ferrari led to the Maranello company developing a truly exclusive racing car. It was the 335 Sport Scaglietti, which first appeared in public in 1957. The model was produced with a 4-liter V12, which provided a power of almost 400 hp and was ahead of competitors' cars in this indicator. Also, Ferrari's brainchild was not equal in terms of maximum speed. The 335 Sport Scaglietti could accelerate to 300 km/h and remain well controlled. This retro car was developed as an exclusive model. In this regard, the Italian manufacturer released only four copies. This circumstance and the legendary racing past allow the 335 Sport Scaglietti to confidently hold the first place in the ranking of expensive cars.
In the 1930s, practicality was valued in cars, not appearance. Despite this, Bugatti paid attention to the design of its Type 57 SC Atlantic model, which became the standard of a stylish vehicle of that time. Type 57 began to be used in 1934, but an improved version of the SC Atlantic was introduced only in 1936. The body of the new car was made of an aluminum-magnesium alloy. This made it as light as possible and made it possible to use heavier structural elements. The Type 57 SC Atlantic used a 3.2-liter engine with a power rating of 210 hp. Its capabilities were enough to reach 200 km/h. Bugatti released four copies of this model, which automatically made it exclusive. Today, the price of the car is tens of millions of dollars.
Mercedes-Benz has always been famous for its ability to create iconic models. Over time, they became world classics, and their price rose to unrealistic values. This is precisely what happened with the W196. This sports model was designed in 1953 and first presented at competitions in 1954. It was equipped with a new, at that time, M196 engine, which had a volume of 2.5 liters and, in different situations, could produce 257-290 hp. A 5-speed gearbox (mechanical) worked in tandem with it. The maximum speed of the W196 was 300 km/h, which was unattainable for rivals on the track. In different years, this legendary car was driven by such F1 legends as J. M. Fangio, S. Moss and others. This circumstance only increased the model's value, which is costly today.
In the 1930s, Duesenberg was one of the top manufacturers of fast cars. Its 1935 model, called SSJ, turned out to be close to ideal. It had an attractive appearance, good speed characteristics, high reliability and durability. The manufacturer equipped this model with an in-line 8-cylinder engine with a volume of 6.9 liters. It had a power of 400 hp and made it possible to accelerate to 240 km/h. This speed was a record for the 30s, which allowed the SSJ to forever go down in the history of the world auto industry. Today, this classic model is a desirable item for any collection. According to various estimates, its cost varies from 20 to 50 million dollars.
In the mid-50s, Ferrari released a new 290 MM, which was supposed to compete with Mercedes cars. This model received a 3.5-liter V12, which produced 320 hp and made it possible to accelerate to 280 km/h. Such speed characteristics made it a severe race competitor and helped many legendary racers achieve high results. Today, the 290 MM is considered the rarest car. This circumstance, as well as many sports achievements, made it excessively expensive. According to experts, only people willing to spend about 30 million dollars can become the owner of such a model.
Aston Martin has never had a more famous car than the DBR 1. It appeared in 1956 and was used exclusively for competitions for a long time. This model had a proprietary engine with a volume of 2.3-2.5 liters (one of the options was chosen depending on the regulations of a particular competition) and a 5-speed MT. This combination made the DBR 1 competitive on any track in the world. The maximum speed was 241 km/h, and in this indicator, Aston Martin was inferior to its competitors, Ferrari and Mercedes. Only five copies of the DBR 1 were produced. Such exclusivity, combined with the car’s external attractiveness and high popularity, increased its cost to almost 25 million dollars.
This stylish and luxurious Italian-made car became a natural sensation in 1931. It won the hearts of many drivers and became a standard of its time. This model was a two-door coupe. It was equipped with three versions of I8 engines. Their volume varied from 2.3 l to 2.9 l, and the power reached 450 hp. Some versions of the Alfa Romeo 8C were even used for racing, as they had a high maximum speed and were distinguished by good handling. In total, the Italians built 12 such vehicles. Their current value is estimated at tens of millions of dollars.
There is nothing better than a good old classic. That is why cars produced many years ago are now a real treasure, for which the wealthiest collectors in the world are ready to pay tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. Classic models are good because they allow seeing history and appreciate the professionalism of their creators. These vehicles will never depreciate; over time, they will even increase in price. Thanks to this, we can expect new price records that will rewrite the leaderboard of the most expensive classic cars in the world.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!