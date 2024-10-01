Use cases of Qt framework

In 2024, many owners of business environments are actively considering the capabilities and potential of the Qt framework for GUI development and using it as a core technology for their software. Qt is a multi-purpose C++ framework that works according to the WOCA principle, which means that Qt is a cross-platform framework. The Qt framework is actively used for the complex development of applications and graphical user interfaces (GUIs) that can run on different operating systems.

With the Qt framework, it is easy to create software with a native GUI. Qt Creator, Qt Quick, Qt Design Studio, these tools that are present in the Qt framework provide the ability to quickly create promising projects with less feedback and more efficient iterations.

The Qt framework also provides a special software development language for user interface-oriented applications, the Qt Modeling Language (QML).