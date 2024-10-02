Lifespan of a Refurbished Freezer: What to Expect from Your Pre-Owned Appliance

Freezers can last a long time with proper care. The lifespan of a freezer depends on many things, from how it's made to how it's used.

Average Life Expectancy of Freezers

Freezers typically last 12 to 20 years. This is a bit longer than many other kitchen appliances. Chest freezers often last longer than upright models. They can sometimes work well for up to 25 years.

I've found that refrigerator-freezer combos usually last about 16 years. But remember, these are just averages. Some freezers might break down sooner, while others could keep going strong past 20 years.

The type of freezer matters too. Home freezers tend to last longer than commercial ones. Commercial freezers often only last 10 to 15 years because they're used more heavily.