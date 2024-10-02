Lifespan of a Refurbished Freezer: What to Expect from Your Pre-Owned Appliance

Thinking about buying a refurbished freezer? You're not alone. Many people wonder if these appliances are a good deal or if they'll break down quickly. Companies like have made a name for themselves in this market, offering quality refurbished freezers. I've looked into this topic and have some helpful info to share.
A refurbished freezer can last 8 to 15 years with proper care and . This lifespan is a bit shorter than a brand new freezer, which typically lasts 12 to 20 years. But a refurbished unit can still give you many years of reliable service at a lower price.
The exact lifespan of your refurbished freezer will depend on several factors. These include the quality of the refurbishment, how well you maintain it, and where you place it in your home. Keeping it in a cool, dry spot and cleaning it regularly can help it last longer.
Refurbished freezers can last 8 to 15 years with good care
Regular cleaning and proper placement can extend a freezer's life
The quality of refurbishment affects a freezer's durability and performance
can last a long time with proper care. The lifespan of a freezer depends on many things, from how it's made to how it's used.
Freezers typically last 12 to 20 years. This is a bit longer than many other kitchen appliances. Chest freezers often last longer than upright models. They can sometimes work well for up to 25 years.
I've found that refrigerator-freezer combos usually last about 16 years. But remember, these are just averages. Some freezers might break down sooner, while others could keep going strong past 20 years.
The type of freezer matters too. Home freezers tend to last longer than commercial ones. Commercial freezers often only last 10 to 15 years because they're used more heavily.
Several things can change how long a freezer lasts:
Quality: Better-made freezers often last longer.
Maintenance: Regular cleaning and care can extend a freezer's life.
Usage: How often you open the freezer and how full you keep it matters.
Repairs: Fixing small issues quickly can prevent bigger problems.
The environment around the freezer is important too. Keeping it in a cool, dry place helps it work better and last longer. Extreme temperatures can stress the freezer's parts.
How you use the freezer day-to-day also plays a role. Overfilling it or leaving the door open too long can make the motor work harder. This extra strain can shorten its life.
Setting up and caring for a refurbished freezer properly can help it run efficiently for years. The right approach to installation and upkeep makes a big difference in how well the appliance performs.
I recommend placing the freezer in a cool, dry spot away from heat sources and direct sunlight. Leave about 5 cm of space around the sides and back for air flow. Make sure it's on a level surface - use a spirit level to check. If needed, adjust the feet to get it perfectly straight.
Before plugging it in, let the freezer stand upright for at least 4 hours. This allows the oil to settle back into the compressor. When you do connect it, use a dedicated outlet - don't use extension cords or power bars.
I suggest cleaning the inside of the freezer every 3-4 months. Unplug it first, then wipe down surfaces with a mix of warm water and baking soda. Don't forget to clean the door seals too.
Defrost manual freezers when ice buildup reaches 6 mm thick. For frost-free models, vacuum the condenser coils twice a year. These are usually at the back or underneath.
Check door seals regularly for wear or damage. Press a piece of paper between the door and frame - if it slides out easily, the seal may need replacing.
Keep the freezer at least 2/3 full for best efficiency. But don't overstuff it, as this blocks air flow.
Refurbished freezers can have unique challenges when it comes to energy use and performance. I'll cover the key things to watch out for with these units.
Older refurbished freezers often use more power than new models. I've seen energy bills jump by 10-20% after getting a used freezer. The seals and insulation may not work as well, making the motor run more.
Frost buildup inside is another energy waster. It forces the freezer to work harder. I recommend checking for frost every month and defrosting if needed.
Some tips to cut energy use: • Keep the freezer full - frozen items help it stay cold • Clean the coils twice a year • Check the door seal and replace if worn • Set the temp to -18°C for best efficiency
Refurbished freezers can develop issues that new ones don't have. Strange noises like buzzing or clicking often mean trouble. I've had to fix loud compressors and fans in used units.
Inconsistent temps are another red flag. Food may partially thaw and refreeze. This can mean: • Faulty thermostat • Worn door gasket • Low refrigerant
Ice buildup is common in older freezers. It can block vents and waste energy. I defrost mine every 6 months to prevent this.
Some fixes are easy, like replacing a door seal. Others need a pro. I always budget for possible repairs when buying refurbished.
Taking care of your freezer can help it last longer and work better. I'll share some easy ways to keep your freezer in top shape, focusing on seals and defrosting.
Door seals are crucial for keeping cold air in and warm air out. I every few months. If they're dirty, I clean them with warm, soapy water and dry them well.
When the seals get old or worn, I replace them right away. This stops cold air from leaking out and saves energy. I also make sure the door closes tightly. A simple test is to put a piece of paper in the door and close it. If I can pull the paper out easily, it's time to fix the seal.
Good insulation is key too. I keep my freezer away from heat sources like ovens or direct sunlight. This helps it stay cold without working too hard.
Regular defrosting keeps my freezer running smoothly. I do this when ice builds up to about 6 mm thick. For manual defrost freezers, I turn it off, remove all food, and let the ice melt. I never use sharp tools to scrape off ice as they can damage the freezer.
For frost-free models, I still clean them out every few months. I remove all items, wipe down the inside, and let it air out for a bit. This stops odours and keeps everything fresh.
I always check that the defrost drain is clear. A clogged drain can cause water to back up and refreeze, making more work for the freezer. A bit of warm water down the drain usually clears any blockages.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!