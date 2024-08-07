8 Transformative Technologies in Home Maintenance for Sophisticated Estates

Keeping a sophisticated, high-end estate running smoothly often involves a small army of staff and a lot of management. Things will almost always go wrong, and in most cases, people spend more time troubleshooting these problems than actually enjoying their wondrous estate.

There is a lot that goes into managing a big estate, from watering the plants to adjusting the lights for optimal energy use, and even securing the property and its various valuables with the right systems and protections in place.

However, with a few smart innovations, home maintenance, especially a sophisticated large estate can go a lot smoother. Below, we uncover a handful of these innovative technologies and the outsized role they are set to play going forward.