What is the Cost of Living in Greenwich, CT?

If you’re considering moving to Greenwich, CT, you're likely drawn to its reputation for charm, luxury, and proximity to New York City. Known for its sprawling estates, top-tier schools, and coastal beauty, Greenwich offers a high quality of life, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Before packing your bags and heading to this Connecticut gem, it's important to understand what the cost of living in Greenwich, CT really entails. From housing to groceries, let's break down what you can expect to pay to live in this sought-after town.