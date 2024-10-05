Paragard IUD: A Birth Control Method That is Not Safe

Are you looking for a long-term, highly effective birth control option that doesn't require daily maintenance? The Paragard IUD (intrauterine device) may seem like an attractive choice.

This small, T-shaped device is inserted into the uterus and can prevent pregnancy for up to 10 years without the use of hormones. However, despite its popularity and effectiveness, it's important to note that there are serious complications caused by Paragard IUD .

The thought of not having to worry about taking a pill or getting an injection every day may sound appealing. But before making a decision, it's crucial to consider all the potential risks and side effects associated with this birth control method.

Read on to learn more about the Paragard IUD and who should not use it.