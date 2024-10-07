Top 5 Properties For Sale In Dubai - The Expensive One

2. Emerald Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai

Another expensive property that is available for sale in Dubai is an extraordinary custom mansion by the golf course. This is an amazing 9-bedroom villa located in Emerald Hills which is a private enclave within Dubai Hills Estate.

Dubai Hills Estate is a gated golf community in Dubai and is famous for its spacious villas. Due to its amazing villas, it is counted among the top villa communities in Dubai. This custom villa in Dubai Hills Estate reflects the incredible collection of residential properties in this gated golf community.

This spacious villa spans almost 30,000 sq. ft. and has automated floor-to-ceiling Belgian glass walls. It is designed and constructed by the renowned Italian brand MF-Meroni Francesco Interior and Architecture. The unique feature of the villa that makes it an attractive home for buyers is an expansive view of the surroundings. The residents can enjoy panoramic views of the golf courses and Dubai’s major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. It is one of the rare homes in Dubai that gives such unforgettable views of the city.

The villa features a grand living space including a majlis with a terrace, formal dining room, formal and informal lounges, and an open kitchen coupled with a spacious chef’s kitchen. It also has two guest suites, a landscaped garden with a Havana pool, and a swim-up bar. The first floor of the villa has a family room with a pantry and terrace, four-bedroom suites, a master suite, and a royal suite with a dressing room.

The amazing villa offers top-notch facilities that offer a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle to the residents. If you want to know more about this branded property, you can contact Sotheby Dubai ; a well-reputed real estate firm in Dubai. They can guide you and give you more information about buying this villa.