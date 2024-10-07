Top 5 Properties For Sale In Dubai - The Expensive One

Dubai is synonymous with luxury and opulent lifestyle. It is a globally renowned real estate hub and is famous for introducing incredible residential projects at different sought-after locations. These properties offer the highest standard of living and are equipped with the latest amenities and facilities. For those seeking the height of opulence, this city is home to architectural marvels that redefine lavish living.
In this article, we are going to explore the top 5 most expensive properties available for sale in Dubai. Each property boasts unmatched luxury and prime locations.
Let's have a look at the pinnacle of luxury: the top 5 most expensive properties in Dubai available for sale. These properties are highly sought after and are sure to provide a luxurious lifestyle for those looking to live the Dubai dream.
Armani Beach Residences is one of Dubai's most anticipated luxury branded developments. It is located in Palm Jumeirah, which itself is a place to visit, a unique palm-shaped man-made island that is also known as the 8th wonder on the earth. This iconic development has numerous projects that offer luxurious and world-class residences. Armani Beach Residences in Palm Jumeirah is one of these residences beyond comparison.
A 5-bedroom penthouse in Armani Beach Residences is an extraordinarily luxurious property with world-class living standards. This amazing penthouse is meticulously designed by renowned interior designer Armani/ Casa. The penthouse has state-of-the-art features that give an elegant look and highlight the contemporary style. This incredible residence spans over 43,830 sq. ft and spacious living space with 5 large bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The kitchen of the penthouse is fully equipped with the latest appliances and gives both formal and casual dining experiences.
The rooftop terrace of this presidential penthouse has a large pool and jacuzzi, and the residents can enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubia’s skyline.
Property Type: Penthouse
Property Price: AED 482,500,000
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 7
Total Area: 43,830 sq. ft.
Another expensive property that is available for sale in Dubai is an extraordinary by the golf course. This is an amazing 9-bedroom villa located in Emerald Hills which is a private enclave within Dubai Hills Estate.
Dubai Hills Estate is a gated golf community in Dubai and is famous for its spacious villas. Due to its amazing villas, it is counted among the top villa communities in Dubai. This custom villa in Dubai Hills Estate reflects the incredible collection of residential properties in this gated golf community.
This spacious villa spans almost 30,000 sq. ft. and has automated floor-to-ceiling Belgian glass walls. It is designed and constructed by the renowned Italian brand MF-Meroni Francesco Interior and Architecture. The unique feature of the villa that makes it an attractive home for buyers is an expansive view of the surroundings. The residents can enjoy panoramic views of the golf courses and Dubai’s major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. It is one of the rare homes in Dubai that gives such unforgettable views of the city.
The villa features a grand living space including a majlis with a terrace, formal dining room, formal and informal lounges, and an open kitchen coupled with a spacious chef’s kitchen. It also has two guest suites, a landscaped garden with a Havana pool, and a swim-up bar. The first floor of the villa has a family room with a pantry and terrace, four-bedroom suites, a master suite, and a royal suite with a dressing room.
The amazing villa offers top-notch facilities that offer a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle to the residents. If you want to know more about this branded property, you can contact ; a well-reputed real estate firm in Dubai. They can guide you and give you more information about buying this villa.
Property Type: Villa
Property Price: AED 270,000,000
Bedrooms: 9
Bathrooms: 10
Total Area: 28,326 sq. ft.
This brand-new luxurious villa situated in Dubai Hills Estate is one of 26 amazing villas in the community that are surrounded by Championship Golf Course. This fully furnished designer villa is an attractive and eye-catching opportunity for elite property buyers who are looking for a dream home in Dubai. Spanning over approximately 38,000 sq. ft, this villa has four levels, a basement, ground floor, first floor, and private roof deck. It also offers stunning views of the golf courses and Dubai’s skyline.
This one of the most expensive villas in Dubai features 9 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, chef kitchens, formal and informal living areas, a private study, cinema, stream room, sauna, bar, gym, staff quarters, and 8 car basement garage. This beautifully designed villa ensures a luxurious lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities in the most sought-after location.
Property Type: Villa
Property Price: On Request
Bedrooms: 9
Bathrooms: 9
Total Area: 37,786 sq. ft.
Let us introduce another prestigious property located in one of the iconic areas, the Burj Khalifa area in Downtown Dubai. This outstanding duplex penthouse apartment is an exclusive part of the branded development in Downtown Dubai which is known as Baccarat Residences. This spectacular property is beautifully designed from top to bottom and crafted with special attention to detail.
The residents in this penthouse can have outstanding views of Business Bay Marina, the Downtown Dubai skyline, and Burj Khalifa from the large private balconies. This penthouse spans over 12,497 sq. ft. area and features a grand master bedroom suite, guest powder room, en suite maid’s room, spa-like bathrooms, an impressive kitchen, dining area, a spacious living room, and a family room.
The buyers or owners of this penthouse will also enjoy the benefits of branded development, Baccarat Residences of Dubai.
Property Type: Penthouse
Property Price: AED 179,468,269
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 6
Total Area: 12,497 sq. ft.
The last residential property in our list of the top 5 most expensive properties in Dubai is the custom-built, resort-like luxury villa in Palm Jumeirah. This brand-new beachfront villa is situated in Frond J; a sub-community in Palm Jumeirah. This residential property is certainly one of the most appealing luxury properties in Palm Jumeirah as it has been beautifully designed by experts and uses the finest materials with special attention to detail.
The price of the signature villa is AED 165,000,000 and has 6 bedrooms. The interior of the villa has an expansive open-plan layout with 4m high ceilings and a grand living room. The villa has two kitchens, a huge fully equipped chef’s kitchen, and a gourmet show kitchen with Italian marble countertops and Gaggenau appliances.
It also contains top-of-the-line features such as a large rooftop terrace with al fresco seating, a BBQ area, a jacuzzi, a huge beachfront garden, and an infinity swimming pool. The residents can experience an ultra-luxurious lifestyle in this fully furnished and elegantly crafted villa.
Property Type: Villa
Property Price: AED 165,000,000
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6
Total Area: 14,700 sq. ft.
