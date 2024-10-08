9 Handbag Trends That Will Take Over This Fall 2024

As the leaves change and the air cools, fashion shifts its focus to what will define the season. Handbags for Fall 2024 are more than just accessories; they have to be practical and packed with personality that fits into everyday life. Here's a forecast of the handbag trends that will dominate this fall.
Let's start with colors. The color of the season is black cherry, as seen on handbags in this shade. The deep shade of the color will add sophistication to the style of whoever chooses to wear these fall bags. This style is expected to be seen across different types of handbags, from clutches to east-west styles.
Warm shades of caramel, chestnut brown, and burnt orange are also trending. I just fell in love with this chestnut Le Roseau S Handbag from and it is already on my to-buy list. I mean, look at that beauty; it’s just gorgeous.
Utility is a big focus, with bags featuring useful cargo pockets and versatile straps. It’s the perfect balance of function and fashion. These designs are exactly what you need if you’re someone who likes your stuff to be segregated but still want a classy look. You'll find these useful features on all kinds of bags, from those with a vintage leather look to ones with timeless quilting.
The oversized shoulder bags are also a hit for those who tote and juggle with their belongings. The extra roomy bags are spacious, but they also stand out. With a highly bohemian personality, it will be perfect for a woman who needs space but does not want to tone down her elegance.
The “east-west” bag trend continues as we see longer, narrower shoulder bags. These east-west styles offer a new perspective on the classic baguette silhouette. They would perfectly appeal to those who are gunning for a contemporary addition to their handbag collection.
Bracelet bags and wristlets are making a comeback, providing hands-free bagging solutions for evenings. With decorative straps that range from metal rings to chains, beautiful and functional petite leather bags help a lady carry her essentials in style.
Say no to those boring and oversize work totes and prefer something in structured top-handle bags of exquisite leather instead. They are life-friendly companions that will go perfectly well with neatly and confidently welcome you to the after-hours event later.
There is something very about the vast shoulder bags casually draped over your fall layers. They are the embodiment of free-spirited dressing, giving you a carelessly chic option for each and every day.
Not just for evening attire, clutches can now be daytime clutch bags to carry all your essentials. No longer slim and girlish, the accessory now occupies more space and offers more room for your things. Knowing no restrictions of size, daytime clutches come in envelope size and bigger. The clutch of the year is a handheld zippered pouch ideal for throwing all your stuff in it.
Why have one when you can try multiple things at once? The multiple bags thing is in the vein of that maximalist styling trend. From different sizes, colors or shapes of the same style bag to mixing it up, just know that this trend is all about having options and making a statement.
With the onset of colder months, these handbag trends offer an attractive combination of functionality, style and nostalgia. Whether you are a classic fan or prefer new shapes and decorations, Fall 2024’s handbag trends will allow you to find a handbag that suits your preferences and will ensure that your accessories are as cool as ever.
