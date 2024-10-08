9 Handbag Trends That Will Take Over This Fall 2024

Let's start with colors. The color of the season is black cherry, as seen on handbags in this shade. The deep shade of the color will add sophistication to the style of whoever chooses to wear these fall bags. This style is expected to be seen across different types of handbags, from clutches to east-west styles.

Warm shades of caramel, chestnut brown, and burnt orange are also trending. I just fell in love with this chestnut Le Roseau S Handbag from Longchamp.com and it is already on my to-buy list. I mean, look at that beauty; it’s just gorgeous.