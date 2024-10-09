How to Start a Real Estate Business

When purchasing a property, such as a duplex, to live in and rent, you’re going to need to stay local. However, you’ll still need to consider the exact location, closer to amenities is generally a popular option.

If you are ready to create real wealth via a real estate business then you need to be thinking bigger. Consider looking at lots for sale that will allow you to create multiple residential rentals. Or, you can renovate existing buildings to maximize rental returns.

In this instance, you don’t need to stay local. When choosing a location it’s a good idea to look at costs versus returns.

You may want to look at getting a property in Calgary , where there are plenty of interesting and affordable opportunities. For example, it’s possible to pick up an apartment building in Calgary which is already split into two duplexes for approximately $1 million. The existing rent, before you make improvements and increase it, is $60,000 a year. Enough to pay your business mortgage off in 15-20 years.

In contrast, an existing four-apartment building in Toronto will cost you over $4 million. Deciding a location involves looking at the niche you’re trying to occupy, your available funds, and which location can offer you the best options for your money.