Understanding Blood Pressure: A Key to Heart Health

Blood pressure is a fundamental aspect of human health, yet it's often misunderstood or overlooked until it becomes a serious problem. It is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the arteries, and it’s essential for transporting oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. However, when blood pressure is too high or too low, it can lead to significant health risks.

Millions of people globally suffer from hypertension, or high blood pressure, which is often dubbed the "silent killer" because it rarely shows symptoms but significantly raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues. Conversely, hypotension, or low blood pressure, can cause dizziness, fainting, and in extreme cases, shock. Managing and understanding blood pressure is, therefore, a crucial step in maintaining overall health and well-being.