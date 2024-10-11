Easiest Digital Nomad Visas to Obtain in Europe

Most of today's users are thinking about changing their place of residence. The issue became especially relevant after the pandemic, which negatively impacted the potential of the tourism industry. At this time, the demand for remote worker visa, which help solve problems with tourists, attract a young, able-bodied population, and find the best accommodation option, grew tremendously. Both highly skilled professionals and countries offering visa options are trying to maximize the benefits of remote work.
A few years ago, most people had a work-life balance. Lately, however, users have started to think about lifestyle changes. The reasons for relocation can be very diverse: getting a new position that requires relocation, the political and financial situation in the home country, and so on. Large employers introduce flexible workflow policies more and more often. In this case, the presence of employees can be partially or entirely online. Additional freedom has prompted millions of workers worldwide to change their living conditions. Digital nomad visa can be obtained by freelancers or specialists working in information technology, computer programming, engineering, finance and other areas. Choosing a country with the most comfortable conditions for long-term residence is necessary. According to the expert Zlata Erlach (Immigrant Invest company), Portugal and Malta are the most popular destinations today.
Foreigners who have remote work in non-EU and EEA countries can apply for . This permit can be obtained by freelancers, employees of foreign companies, self-employed individuals, and individual entrepreneurs. The main requirements include the age of majority, availability of medical insurance, stable income from 3280 euros, rent, and purchase of residential real estate in Portugal. The period of residence is two years, with the possibility of extension.
Advantages of digital nomad visas:
Simple and quick. It is much quicker and the easiest way to obtain this permit than to obtain a residence permit for work. You will not need to invest in the economy. It is enough to purchase or rent a home and prove a minimum income.
Moving to Europe with the whole family. Family members can move to Portugal with the applicant and obtain a residence permit.
Free travel within the Schengen area. Having issued a residence permit in Portugal, you can travel visa-free to other Schengen countries.
Quality social services. Expats have access to free education in public educational institutions, and Portuguese diplomas are recognized all over the world. High-quality medical services are also available.
Opening a European bank account. International and Portuguese banks are available to store money and make challenging currency transactions worldwide.
Portugal is an ideal country for families with children. It has a low crime rate, a friendly local population, and peaceful relations with neighboring countries.
By obtaining a Maltese Nomad residence permit, you get the right of residency in the country for up to 3 years. It is available for freelancers, self-employed, remote workers and employees of foreign companies not residing in EU countries. The main conditions include being of legal age, having no legal problems and having a monthly income of 2700 euros or more. To obtain a residence permit in Malta, the applicant must purchase or rent a dwelling for the entire period of validity of the permit.
The benefits of obtaining are numerous. The main ones are:
Comfortable living conditions. The island is attractive because of its mild climate, unique nature, and infinitely clean Mediterranean Sea. If you want to escape the frantic rhythm of the metropolis, you will like it. At the same time, the quality of life here is quite high. You can move with your family.
Safety cushion. A residence permit on the island is valid for 3 years. Official residence in the country for at least 5 months a year is required.
Visa-free travel through the Schengen zone. A Malta residence permit opens unhindered entry to other Schengen states.
European-style diploma. The digital nomad and his family members get access to Maltese education. Many schools employ native English speakers. English language training camps are offered for children.
Quality medicine. Maltese clinics are recognized as some of the best in the world. If your profession is related to the digital workforce, you can use medical services on the island or in other Schengen countries.
Flexible tax system. Digital nomads will not have to pay taxes on foreign income.
Accessible language. One of Malta's official languages is English.
Regardless of your lifestyle preference, you will be comfortable on the island. You can visit the numerous bars and nightclubs or prefer the quiet countryside.
You can choose a destination on your own, but it is better to contact Immigrant Invest. Qualified specialists will help you with the application process to obtain a digital nomad visa in EU in the shortest possible time. Each action is maximally thought out, which guarantees a positive result. Trust the professionals, and you will succeed!
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!