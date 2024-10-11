Easiest Digital Nomad Visas to Obtain in Europe

Foreigners who have remote work in non-EU and EEA countries can apply for Portugal Digital Nomad Visa . This permit can be obtained by freelancers, employees of foreign companies, self-employed individuals, and individual entrepreneurs. The main requirements include the age of majority, availability of medical insurance, stable income from 3280 euros, rent, and purchase of residential real estate in Portugal. The period of residence is two years, with the possibility of extension.

Advantages of digital nomad visas:

Simple and quick. It is much quicker and the easiest way to obtain this permit than to obtain a residence permit for work. You will not need to invest in the economy. It is enough to purchase or rent a home and prove a minimum income. Moving to Europe with the whole family. Family members can move to Portugal with the applicant and obtain a residence permit. Free travel within the Schengen area. Having issued a residence permit in Portugal, you can travel visa-free to other Schengen countries. Quality social services. Expats have access to free education in public educational institutions, and Portuguese diplomas are recognized all over the world. High-quality medical services are also available. Opening a European bank account. International and Portuguese banks are available to store money and make challenging currency transactions worldwide.

Portugal is an ideal country for families with children. It has a low crime rate, a friendly local population, and peaceful relations with neighboring countries.