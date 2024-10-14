Exploring Florida’s Beauty

You’ll be amazed at Florida no matter where you look, but if you’re looking for some particularly pretty places to take a trip, read on. The following are only a fraction of the reasons why you’ll want to seriously consider getting RV insurance in Florida .

Boneyard Beach

While it may seem like an odd choice to single this beach out, especially when more will be covered later, it would be a tragedy to ignore Boneyard Beach .

It feels strangely empty, but not in a bad way. There are few beaches like it. The fallen, bleached and sand-battreed trees lie in strange patterns and positions. They give the beach its namesake, as it truly looks like a boneyard.

It sounds like one as well. Boneyard Beach is a part of the Timucuan Ecological and Historical Preserve, which means it is protected at the federal level from human interference. The skyline is free from skyscrapers, and this contributes to the slightly eerie atmosphere.

The wind, waves gently encroaching on the shore before receding and repeating the process, animals and your fellow visitors will be the only sounds you hear. If you’re looking for a quiet retreat or a unique visual, stop by Boneyard Beach.