Exploring Florida’s Beauty

Florida is one of the most tropical locations in the United States. While this does mean it gets a lot of rain, it also enjoys warm, sunny weather under a bright blue sky.
Allowing your eyes to travel across the water and reach the line where the sky meets the sea fills you with wonder and excitement. It truly feels as though the beauty goes on forever.
You’ll be amazed at Florida no matter where you look, but if you’re looking for some particularly pretty places to take a trip, read on. The following are only a fraction of the reasons why you’ll want to seriously consider getting .
While it may seem like an odd choice to single this beach out, especially when more will be covered later, it would be a tragedy to ignore .
It feels strangely empty, but not in a bad way. There are few beaches like it. The fallen, bleached and sand-battreed trees lie in strange patterns and positions. They give the beach its namesake, as it truly looks like a boneyard.
It sounds like one as well. Boneyard Beach is a part of the Timucuan Ecological and Historical Preserve, which means it is protected at the federal level from human interference. The skyline is free from skyscrapers, and this contributes to the slightly eerie atmosphere.
The wind, waves gently encroaching on the shore before receding and repeating the process, animals and your fellow visitors will be the only sounds you hear. If you’re looking for a quiet retreat or a unique visual, stop by Boneyard Beach.
If you love birds, nature or music, you’ll find joy in . At the center sits a massive tower, the garden’s namesake. The tower has a total of eight floors with the piece de résistance sitting on the top floor: the carillon’s bells. Yes, the tower isn’t just there to be impressive. It is one of the most unique instruments in the world.
The bells do not swing and are instead connected to a keyboard. Those who play it will use both of their hands and their feet to hit a keyboard that makes the clapper inside the bell move. This sound can be heard for miles. These towers are unique, with only six hundred existing across the world.
If you’d prefer to appreciate the nature around the tower, then you’re in luck. The gardens are the work of Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., a landscape architect. There are acres of various types of trees that contrast the brightly colored azalea, camellia and magnolia blooms. This isn’t the only appeal for nature lovers, as this many trees means there are lots of birds.
One hundred twenty-six species of bird can be found in these gardens alongside the gopher tortoise and eastern indigo snake who are both endangered. Breathe in the fresh, clean air as you hike on a trail in the Bok Tower Gardens.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it’s no secret that the eyes of Slavador Dalí saw the world in a uniquely beautiful way. His art is legendary and is showcased at . While many of the wonders lay on the inside, you’ll likely be intrigued by the exterior first.
The concrete rectangular prism that is the main body of the museum has its straight walls interrupted by the vibrantly blue and curved window as it worms its way around the building. The building becomes even more intriguing as you pull into the parking lot and see the Dalí Dome, an attraction that provides a 360° experience that celebrates the life and creativity of one of the most unique artists in the world.
Once inside, you’ll be blown away by the various paintings and sketches done in his well-known, unique style. Even his photographs are wild and interesting. If you arrive at the right time, you’ll even be able to enjoy some of Salvador Dalí’s writings, which are just as fascinating as his art.
There are few man-made locations more beautiful than the .
Those looking to relax should bring some food and a blankety to enjoy a nice picnic on the shore of Lake Hall. This lake will provide more enrichment to those who appreciate water activities, such as swimming and fishing. Hikers, bike riders, and even horseback riders will find themselves exploring the trails.
Almost everyone will catch themselves wildlife viewing as they stop and lean to see whether that noise was a squirrel playing in the trees or a deer getting spooked. No matter what you choose to do here, one thing is certain: it's as gorgeous as it is relaxing.
You can picture it now: the sand between your toes, the salty wind gently pushing your hair out of your face and a bright sun overhead highlighting the beauty of the ocean filled with people having fun. The museums and gardens you’ve explored up until now have been fun, but nothing beats the beauty of .
While Boneyard Beach is amazing and beautiful in its own way, it can’t compare to its close neighbor, Jacksonville Beach. Surfers ride the waves as a backdrop to the beachgoers impromptu game of volleyball on the shore. You may even get lucky and snag a massive fish on the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier.
From a distance, you’ll hear the excited laughter and chatter from the many people who enjoy Siesta Key, and it's not hard to see why. There’s a lot to do here, from swimming to fishing to pickleball.
Maybe you’ll bring some binoculars or a camera and birdwatch or maybe join in on a tennis match. You might even consider going on a dolphin cruise and see one of the smartest and most beloved sea creatures up close.
It doesn’t matter whether you prefer the quiet contemplation of an art museum, the shocking beauty of a garden or a sometimes eerie but usually relaxing sunny beach, Florida has many opportunities for you to create unforgettable memories.
Book your incredible tropical getaway today and secure some experiences that will last with you forever.
