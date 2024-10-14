Luxury Agency Achieves £800M Sales Surge in H1 2024

Dominating the Prime Property Market

Another success for the agency in the first half of 2024 has been its capacity to perform better than rivals in one of the most saturated segments – the prime property market. The agency achieved a 31% better market position than the next competitor in the £ 10 million-plus category and a whopping 50% better in the £ 20 million-plus category. This indicates the firm's competence and flexibility to meet the needs of the luxury market segment, whereby most transactions include wealthy persons in their search for premier properties.

The agency does not limit its services to London only because many buyers are found in other markets. This global network has been very useful in finding buyers for some of the most sought-after properties in the United Kingdom. The agency said that 35% of its buyers originated from its global network, while 33% were from buying agents, which is a testament to the agency’s international relationships.