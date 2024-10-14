Luxury Agency Achieves £800M Sales Surge in H1 2024

The UK Sotheby’s International Realty has recently unveiled its performance for the initial half of 2024 with an £800 million increase in sales. The agency has been under the leadership of George Azar, and it has maintained its expansionist approach by increasing its market share in London’s prime and super-prime property markets. The firm has sold 126 such properties during the period and has achieved the market share of properties valued above £10m and £20m, far outcompeting its rivals.
The agency owes its growth to its Chairman & CEO, George Azar. Since the firm's acquisition, Azar has adopted an innovative strategy that is reaping big returns. Apart from extending its pool of brokers, the company has also attracted the best brokers from other renowned brands and established its flagship offices in strategic centers like Knightsbridge. This expansion, along with a clear vision of representing elite buyers and sellers of luxury properties, has made UK Sotheby’s International Realty a market leader.
Another success for the agency in the first half of 2024 has been its capacity to perform better than rivals in one of the most saturated segments – the prime property market. The agency achieved a 31% better market position than the next competitor in the £ 10 million-plus category and a whopping 50% better in the £ 20 million-plus category. This indicates the firm's competence and flexibility to meet the needs of the luxury market segment, whereby most transactions include wealthy persons in their search for premier properties.
The agency does not limit its services to London only because many buyers are found in other markets. This global network has been very useful in finding buyers for some of the most sought-after properties in the United Kingdom. The agency said that 35% of its buyers originated from its global network, while 33% were from buying agents, which is a testament to the agency’s international relationships.
For the first half of 2024, the agency has received 4,039 sales inquiries for prime and super-prime properties in London. These inquiries amount to a potential of £62.5 billion and show that there is significant interest in London’s luxury property market.
The firm has not only shown the capability of attracting buyers but also a lot of strength in converting these buyers. It was also evident that in 77% of joint sole agency and multiple agency sales, the agency introduced the buyer, which underlines the large client database that the agency possesses and its willingness to find a buyer for the property. Also, the agency stimulated competitive offers in 20% of sales, and in 94% of cases, it obtained the required guide price from clients.
The agency’s data provide an understanding of its buyers’ profiles. As many as 82% of transactions were made with cash buyers, which shows that the people investing in prime real estate are financially strong. The remaining 18% comprised Mortgage buyers, as financing plays a limited part in this sector.
Concerning the buyer characteristics, a significant number of purchases were made by people of between 30 and 60 years, with the common age group as 40-49 years. Notably, 38% of the buyers bought the properties for use as their home, while 24% bought them as a holiday home. This proves that London is not only an attractive investment market, but also the city people would like to live in because it is a dynamic, multicultural place.
There were also many UK customers, but other customers from all over the world, such as the US, China, and Switzerland, were interested in the firm’s products. This global appeal remains, to this date, one of the key factors that has helped UK Sotheby’s International Realty to thrive.
This is because the agency has appropriate marketing and client engagement approaches that make it possible to create sales. A third of the inquiries came from the firm’s website, representing 36% of the total inquiries. It also has a global network and database, which has also helped it a lot, making a 28% contribution to inquiries.
Other means through which the agency communicated with potential buyers included email campaigns and the property portals. This very effective strategy has made the firm cover a wider market locally and globally, thus improving its market base of high value clients.
London is still one of the hardest-battery real estate markets globally, and UK Sotheby’s International Realty has shown that it can not only meet its rivals’ performance but also surpass them. Claire Reynolds, Managing Partner at the firm, stressed this achievement and said that the outcome is a testimony to the capability of the team and the strength of the Sotheby’s brand.
That the agency is better placed to outcompete rivals such as Knight Frank and Savills is evident of the agency’s strength in the market. The ability to achieve the highest market share in the £10 million-plus and £20 million-plus property segments establishes it as a specialist high-end client service provider.
As the excellent performance of UK Sotheby’s International Realty is growing, there are optimistic trends in the company’s development for the rest of 2024. The firm has a strong flow of sales inquiries and an increasing client base in the prime and super-prime property sectors to sustain its position at the forefront.
The results obtained by the agency during the first half of the year can be attributed not only to the professionalism of the agency’s staff but also to the agency’s North Star network around the world and the confidence of clients in the Sotheby’s brand. Prospectively, is expected to grow even more and strengthen its position in the market of premium real estate in London.
Therefore, the £800 million sales increase in the first half of 2024 proves that the UK Sotheby’s International Realty remains the market leader in the luxury property market. Over time, the agency has had a clear vision, a professional and experienced staff, and a vast network of contacts worldwide, which will help it consolidate its position and develop successfully in the conditions of stiff competition in the London property market.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!