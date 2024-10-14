Puppy Prep 101: Tips for New Dog Owners

If watching adorable puppy content on social media has persuaded you to think about a Bernedoodle adoption , remember that most of what you see online is highly curated, and tends to edit out the messy, difficult (and sometimes stinky) challenges of raising a puppy yourself.

When it’s a household item or a piece of clothing, buyer’s remorse is easier to handle, but when it comes to a puppy, it’s a living breathing animal that you’ll need to take care of for at least the next decade. Before you do anything else, follow our pup preparedness checklist.

1. Time

Dogs are social animals with emotional needs, and leaving them for hours at a time not only risks toileting accidents, but can also cause them distress . This is especially important for puppies , who need extra supervision.

2. Household

If you live with others, It’s important that everyone is on board and ready to welcome a puppy into the home. Consider how you will share care duties, in addition to other factors such as household members with allergies.

3. Cost

Besides essential equipment for your puppy, you also need to consider other financial factors like pet insurance and potential medical bills along with other ongoing expenses like food and toys. Make sure you can budget for this long term.

4. Space

Puppies tend to be small and cute, but not all of them stay that way. Your living space should accommodate your dog’s breed and their eventual adult size. This is important to keep in mind as dogs never stay the size of a puppy.

5. Care

If you think you might struggle with taking care of a puppy, there’s always alternatives to explore. You might consider a lower-maintenance pet, or finding other ways to spend time with animals (volunteering is a great choice).