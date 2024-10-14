Puppy Prep 101: Tips for New Dog Owners

While it’s always exciting to welcome a new dog into your home, puppies come with their own set of unique challenges that can take their owners by surprise, especially for first-time owners. Contrary to what social media might have you believe, puppy ownership can be fun, but it also requires hard work and commitment.
While there’s sure to be cuddles, there may also be puddles, chewed furniture and restless nights, amongst many other challenges. Whether your new pet is a tiny terrier or a gentle giant in training, we have all the essential tips you need to guide you through the early days of .
If watching adorable puppy content on social media has persuaded you to think about a , remember that most of what you see online is highly curated, and tends to edit out the messy, difficult (and sometimes stinky) challenges of raising a puppy yourself.
When it’s a household item or a piece of clothing, buyer’s remorse is easier to handle, but when it comes to a puppy, it’s a living breathing animal that you’ll need to take care of for at least the next decade. Before you do anything else, follow our pup preparedness checklist.
Dogs are social animals with emotional needs, and leaving them for hours at a time not only risks toileting accidents, but can also cause them . This is especially important for , who need extra supervision.
If you live with others, It’s important that everyone is on board and ready to welcome a puppy into the home. Consider how you will share care duties, in addition to other factors such as household members with allergies.
Besides essential equipment for your puppy, you also need to consider other financial factors like pet insurance and potential medical bills along with other ongoing expenses like food and toys. Make sure you can budget for this long term.
Puppies tend to be small and cute, but not all of them stay that way. Your living space should accommodate your dog’s breed and their eventual adult size. This is important to keep in mind as dogs never stay the size of a puppy.
If you think you might struggle with taking care of a puppy, there’s always alternatives to explore. You might consider a lower-maintenance pet, or finding other ways to spend time with animals (volunteering is a great choice).
In the same way you’d baby-proof a house, puppy proofing involves going through your home, (including outdoor spaces and structures such as garages) and checking for anything potential , including:
Fire including open heat sources
Electrical hazards, for example cables or uncovered outlets
Suffocation hazards, for example plastic bags
Falling hazards (including unsecured furniture)
Places your pet could get stuck trying to squeeze through, such as between furniture
Strangulation hazards such as curtain cords or dangling leashes
Breakable items such as ornaments or glassware
Other potential hazards to watch for include any accidental ingestibles, such as small objects, “shreddable” textiles (as these can cause dangerous intestinal blockages), chemicals including household and garden products as well as certain foods and plants. Where you cannot remove these from the home, make sure you place them in an area well out of reach of your pet.
While prevention is always better than a cure, knowing what to do in case of emergencies is essential. For more on this, see advice from American Veterinary Medical Associations, as well as our own puppy first aid tips.
Finding a good vet is essential. As well as giving your puppy a general exam to check for any health issues, they will also microchip and vaccinate your pup to protect them against illness.In most cases, it is advised to spay and neuter your pet, not only to prevent unwanted pregnancies, but to also protect against certain health risks and behavioral problems.
Pet insurance can be costly, so be sure to factor this into your budget along with a regular supply of high quality puppy food and any other essentials you might need, including walking equipment, toys and bedding.
Whether it’s potty training, sleep schedules or learning basic commands, training a puppy requires four key ingredients: consistency, structure, patience and positive reinforcement. Rather than using aversive methods, which can lead to behavioral issues and damage, aim to foster trust between you and your pet.
As their guardian, it’s your responsibility to provide your pet with the care and training they need to flourish. While those early days may not always be easy, proper care and training will ensure many more happy days to enjoy with your new pet.
Patricia Lee was born in January 1992. Today, she is a digital marketer who has several years of experience in working with non-profit and pet organizations. She has extensive knowledge in the fields of Education, Computer Science, and Psychology. When she isn’t helping build brands, she practices Muay Thai and runs marathons.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!