The 6 Skills You Need to Be a Better Driver With Radford Racing School

Attending Radford Racing School can be a transformative experience for any driver.
Their high-performance driving course - featuring a 15-turn, 1.6-mile road course - allows participants to push powerful vehicles to their limits.
Beyond the thrill of driving, the program offers extensive off-track learning through classroom sessions and expert guidance from seasoned instructors like Danny Bullock and Will Parker.
High Performance Racing at Radford Racing School is not solely about speed, it’s about-
-mastering precision,
-control, and
-understanding a vehicle’s full capabilities.
With over 40 years of experience in motorsports - Radford Racing School has trained thousands of drivers. They help them with the skills needed to become more confident and capable on both the road and the track. Here are six essential skills taught at Radford to boost driver's performance.
One of the first lessons taught at Radford Racing School is the importance of vision in high performance driving. While this step may seem simple! Where a driver looks directly influences where the car goes.
It’s easy to become fixated on what’s immediately in front - but the key to better driving lies in looking ahead.
As Will Parker, Radford’s head instructor, explains, "Get your eyes pointing where you want to go, and your physical movements will follow."
The connection between the eyes and hands is crucial for maintaining control - particularly at high speeds. By focusing on the road far ahead rather than just a few feet in front, the brain can process information more quickly.
With practice, drivers can improve their ability to anticipate changes on the road or track, resulting in faster and smoother reactions.
This fundamental skill is emphasized at Radford’s high performance driving school and can significantly enhance everyday driving.
At high speeds, it's easy to get tunnel vision, especially when adrenaline kicks in!
This is a challenge that Danny Bullock, Radford Racing School's chief instructor, addresses in his training. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a broad field of vision to improve situational awareness. By taking in more of the surroundings, drivers can react more quickly and maintain better control..
One of the exercises at Radford involves driving toward three lanes - each marked with a green light. Suddenly, two lights turn red requiring the driver to quickly steer into the correct lane. This drill teaches participants to rely on their peripheral vision rather than fixating on a single point.
In both racing and everyday driving, expanding your field of vision helps you stay alert to sudden changes and obstacles around you.
One of the most valuable lessons from Radford Racing School’s high-performance driving course is understanding the limits of a car.
Many drivers rarely push their cars enough to fully grasp their capabilities, especially when it comes to braking. Danny Bullock, Radford’s chief instructor, emphasizes the importance of knowing how a car reacts under pressure.
For instance, one of the course’s drills involves accelerating to 60 mph and slamming on the brakes to engage the anti-lock braking system (ABS).
This simple exercise allows drivers to experience what happens when a car is pushed to its limits. It’s a skill that proves just as essential on public roads as it does on the racetrack.
Knowing how your car responds in emergency situations can make all the difference when you need to avoid a collision.
Radford's high performance driving school also offers the opportunity to practice these skills in a controlled environment.
If you've ever wondered how to safely explore your car's full potential, this is the place to do it.
One of the most surprising things you can learn at Radford was the importance of proper hand positioning.
Many drivers are taught to hold the steering wheel at the traditional ten and two o’clock positions. But, Radford’s instructors recommend the nine and three o’clock positions for better control and maneuverability.
As per the instructors, position provides better advantage and reduces fatigue during long drives or high-speed maneuvers.
The shuffle steering technique - often taught to- keep arms clear of airbags, limits your ability to make quick, decisive turns. Keeping your hands at nine and three allows you to react faster in an emergency and maintain better control over your vehicle.
One of the biggest takeaways from Radford's high-performance driving school is that precision always trumps speed.
Danny Bullock, the chief instructor, uses a fitting analogy to explain this concept.
He compares driving to playing a musical instrument: when musicians prioritize speed over accuracy, they tend to make mistakes.
The same goes for driving. When you focus on being precise-
-hitting the correct driving line,
-braking at the right point, and
-applying the right amount of throttle
-speed will naturally follow.
Repetition is key!
In high performance racing, mastering the track comes from consistently hitting the right marks. By focusing on precision - you build confidence and control.
High performance driving is about more than just speed - it's about controlling your car in every situation.
One of the most underappreciated tools in any car is the brake pedal.
At Radford, you’ll learn that braking is not just about slowing down. It's about weight transfer.
When you brake - the weight of the car shifts forward - affecting your tires' grip and the car's balance.
Trail braking - where you continue to apply light brake pressure while entering a turn - is a technique you’ll practice during the course.
Mastering this skill is key to controlling the car's weight distribution and ensuring a smoother, faster turn.
The skills of High Performance Racing at Radford Racing School will transform the way you drive - both on the track and on the road. High performance driving isn't just about handling fast cars; it's about mastering techniques that make you a more confident and capable driver in any situation.
You can easily sign up for Radford's high performance driving school. You'll not only have an unforgettable experience but also walk away with the skills and confidence to handle any road or track.
