The 6 Skills You Need to Be a Better Driver With Radford Racing School

One of the first lessons taught at Radford Racing School is the importance of vision in high performance driving. While this step may seem simple! Where a driver looks directly influences where the car goes.

It’s easy to become fixated on what’s immediately in front - but the key to better driving lies in looking ahead.

As Will Parker, Radford’s head instructor, explains, "Get your eyes pointing where you want to go, and your physical movements will follow."

The connection between the eyes and hands is crucial for maintaining control - particularly at high speeds. By focusing on the road far ahead rather than just a few feet in front, the brain can process information more quickly.

With practice, drivers can improve their ability to anticipate changes on the road or track, resulting in faster and smoother reactions.

This fundamental skill is emphasized at Radford’s high performance driving school and can significantly enhance everyday driving.