What’s the Move? Keeping it Casual & Lux for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and you’re probably thinking about food, family, and—of course—what you’re going to wear. The holiday is all about gathering with loved ones, but that doesn’t mean you can’t show up looking like you stepped out of a luxury catalog. The key is to strike the perfect balance between being comfortable (because, let's be real, you’re going for that second helping) and looking effortlessly polished. Ready to turn heads at the dinner table without going overboard? Let’s get into it.
When it comes to Thanksgiving, you need to look put together but not like you’re trying too hard. Enter the henley—this piece is your best friend. It’s a step up from a basic tee but doesn’t scream, “I’m here for a business meeting.” Opt for a long-sleeve henley in a neutral or warm shade like charcoal, navy, or deep maroon. Pair it with a fitted pair of dark denim to keep the vibe casual yet refined. You want to go for jeans that have just the right amount of taper—nothing too skinny, but not baggy, either. Think clean lines that match your laid-back but luxury approach.
Finish off the look with suede chukka boots in a warm brown tone. The texture will bring that touch of luxe without going overboard, and they’re perfect for transitioning between indoor and outdoor settings. Don’t forget to roll up your sleeves just a bit to show off a sleek timepiece. Trust me, this look says you’re ready for anything—whether it’s carving the turkey or grabbing another slice of pie.
Let’s take it up a notch. Thanksgiving is all about layers—both in terms of flavors and outfits. Your outerwear game is going to make all the difference. This year, go for a utility jacket or shacket (shirt-jacket) that gives off rugged vibes while keeping things polished. Neutral colors like khaki or army green are the way to go, but here’s the standout tip: underneath that, throw on a light sweater in a complementary shade. You’re creating layers that work together to give off an effortlessly cool vibe.
Now, let’s talk about pants because this is where you can really show some personality. An absolute win for this season is rocking paired with cognac loafers (no socks, duh). The jeans bring a subtle color pop, making your outfit interesting without being loud, while the loafers add a touch of sophistication that says, “Yeah, I know how to dress.” This combo works like magic, and you’ll stand out for all the right reasons.
Accessories can either make or break an outfit, so it’s all about subtlety here. You want pieces that enhance your look without taking center stage. Think of accessories as the seasoning to your outfit—the right amount elevates everything, but too much can ruin the whole vibe.
A leather belt that matches your shoes is non-negotiable. Keep it simple and sleek—nothing too flashy or chunky. If you’re into jewelry, a minimal silver or gold bracelet is a nice touch, as it adds a bit of shine without being too in-your-face. Want to go for that final touch of style? A wool beanie in a neutral color is both practical and stylish, especially if your Thanksgiving involves any outdoor activities.
And if you’re wondering about scents, keep it warm and inviting. A cologne with notes of sandalwood, vanilla, or leather is ideal. It’s masculine and sophisticated without being overpowering. Remember, you’re setting the tone for the day, and the right fragrance will keep the mood cozy yet elevated.
Thanksgiving might be an American tradition, but that doesn’t mean your style has to be one-note. This year, embrace a more vibe by mixing textures and styles that pay homage to different influences. Think about incorporating lightweight scarves with interesting patterns—something that’s not too bulky but adds a layer of interest.
Another way to embrace a global flair is by bringing in textiles like corduroy. Corduroy pants in a deep, rich hue (like burgundy or navy) pair perfectly with a soft merino wool sweater. The textures balance each other out, giving your outfit depth and dimension. Finish off with Chelsea boots in dark leather or suede, which provide a streamlined, stylish touch.
If you’re feeling extra bold, try a patterned pocket square that compliments your shirt or jacket. It’s a small detail, but it makes a big impact, especially if you’re looking to stand out in family photos. Just remember, the goal is to mix things up while keeping the overall look balanced and sophisticated.
is a real thing, and Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take advantage of it. If you want to keep things low-key but still stylish, go for a chunky knit sweater. Earthy tones like ochre, deep green, or burnt orange are on-trend and give off that warm fall vibe. Pair it with tailored chinos or straight-leg trousers for a look that’s both comfortable and luxe.
Don’t forget the shoes—suede loafers or even a pair of clean white sneakers can work here, depending on how dressed up you want to go. The key is to have a relaxed fit in your trousers while maintaining structure. This way, you’re comfortable enough to indulge in the Thanksgiving feast but still look sharp enough for after-dinner socializing. Add a belt that contrasts subtly with your outfit, and you’re all set.
At the end of the day, Thanksgiving is all about gathering, enjoying great food, and making memories with loved ones. Your outfit should be a reflection of that vibe—something that’s laid-back but still stylish enough to show you put thought into it. Whether you’re going classic with a henley and denim or mixing it up with olive green jeans and loafers, the goal is to feel comfortable while looking effortlessly polished.
So, what’s the move for Thanksgiving? Keep it casual, keep it lux, and make sure you walk into every room feeling confident because when you look good, you feel good.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!