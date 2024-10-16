What’s the Move? Keeping it Casual & Lux for Thanksgiving

When it comes to Thanksgiving, you need to look put together but not like you’re trying too hard. Enter the henley—this piece is your best friend. It’s a step up from a basic tee but doesn’t scream, “I’m here for a business meeting.” Opt for a long-sleeve henley in a neutral or warm shade like charcoal, navy, or deep maroon. Pair it with a fitted pair of dark denim to keep the vibe casual yet refined. You want to go for jeans that have just the right amount of taper—nothing too skinny, but not baggy, either. Think clean lines that match your laid-back but luxury approach.

Finish off the look with suede chukka boots in a warm brown tone. The texture will bring that touch of luxe without going overboard, and they’re perfect for transitioning between indoor and outdoor settings. Don’t forget to roll up your sleeves just a bit to show off a sleek timepiece. Trust me, this look says you’re ready for anything—whether it’s carving the turkey or grabbing another slice of pie.