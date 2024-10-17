10 Timeless Louis Vuitton Bags Every Fashionista Should Own

Louis Vuitton has long been synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. For fashionistas, owning a Louis Vuitton bag is more than just having a stylish accessory – it’s an investment in a piece of fashion history.

With the brand's vast collection, choosing which bags are the actual icons can be overwhelming. To help you curate a standout collection, here are ten timeless Louis Vuitton Bags that every fashionista should own.