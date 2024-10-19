7 Days in Paris: Unforgettable Tour Packages with Airfare for the Ultimate French Getaway

Your journey begins with a flight to Paris, where most tour packages include round-trip airfare as part of the deal. Depending on where you're flying from, you’ll likely land at Charles de Gaulle Airport, one of Europe’s busiest hubs. Upon arrival, many tour packages offer transfers from the airport directly to your hotel, ensuring a seamless transition from your flight to your accommodation.

Once you’re settled in, you can start your Parisian adventure by exploring the local neighbourhood and getting acquainted with the city. Whether your hotel is near the chic Champs-Élysées or tucked away in a quiet arrondissement, day one is all about absorbing the initial excitement of being in Paris. According to the French National Institute of Statistics , Paris welcomed nearly 38 million visitors in 2019, making it one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. With so many arriving daily, starting your journey with a day of relaxation and local exploration can set the tone for the rest of your stay.