Discover Hidden Gems of Luxury Travel in the South

The American South boasts an array of luxury travel destinations that blend cultural richness, natural beauty, and lavish accommodations. From elegant coastal retreats to artistic mountain escapes, there’s no shortage of options for a memorable getaway!
In this guide, we’ll uncover some of the South's hidden gems, giving you all the inspiration you need to start planning your next trip!
Seaside, Florida, is an idyllic spot for those who love the charm of coastal living with a touch of elegance. Tucked away along the Northwest Florida coast, Seaside isn’t just another beach town.
It offers pristine beaches and architecturally distinct homes that line the shore, making it a perfect destination for families and couples who enjoy leisurely strolls or relaxing by the surf. A fun along Highway 30A gets you there, taking your adventure to the next level with quaint stops and diverse landscapes!
For art lovers and creatives, Asheville's mountains in North Carolina offer a special kind of retreat. Nestled amid scenic surroundings, this area hosts vibrant art communities that thrive amidst the serene backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
It's perfect for those who enjoy delving into art galleries, attending workshops, and soaking in creative inspiration. Plus, the surrounding natural beauty makes it easy to swap city life for peaceful mountain vistas!
This South Carolina gem is famous for its cobblestone streets and historic homes, painting a picture of Southern elegance that captures the soul of the region. Charleston's history includes everything from its role in the Civil War to its vibrant cultural rebirth-a living museum for those who love history and storytelling!
Exploring gardens, dining on classic Lowcountry cuisine, and wandering through preserved historic mansions are just some of the things you can do here!
Among the many , visiting the birthplace of blues is non-negotiable! Dockery Farms, known as the birthplace of this music genre, offers an exploration of juke joints and blues trails that appeal to music lovers. The Delta region, in particular, thrives with stories of the rise of this American root genre.
Chattanooga, Tennessee, sits at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains, presenting nature enthusiasts with endless adventure possibilities. This city offers breathtaking views and easy access to outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, and mountain biking, making it an ideal hub for active travelers.
From its historical Incline Railway to the Tennessee Riverwalk and Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga encourages exploration and invites everyone to experience the thrill of the outdoors in a beautifully accessible way.
In Savannah, Georgia, you can find traces of history along its picturesque riverfront. The estates here capture a unique Southern charm that tell all about the city's historic past and cultural richness.
Walking through Spanish moss-draped streets and along the Savannah River, you’ll find yourself enchanted by the old-world beauty and inviting atmosphere. Rich in character and history, Savannah offers a serene retreat where the past meets the present.
Lake Oconee in Georgia is the perfect destination if you are looking to combine adventure and luxury in your road trip! With its pristine waters and upscale accommodations, Lake Oconee offers a perfect backdrop for a dream getaway.
Whether planning a or seeking a lush weekend retreat, Lake Oconee's mix of activities like golfing and boating ensures a satisfying escape. It's a place where comfort and nature coexist, helping you find everything you're looking for in the perfect getaway!
New Orleans, known as the Big Easy, consistently ranks as one of the , making it a must-visit for any food enthusiast. Its unique blend of Cajun and Creole influences offers a culinary adventure unlike any other.
Strolling through the bustling streets, you can enjoy everything from freshly made beignets to spicy jambalaya. And, you won’t be short of more refined or quirky dining options! This dynamic city sets the stage for a delicious journey, where each meal tells a story!
The Outer Banks of North Carolina provide a unique escape for those seeking relaxation and peace by the sea. These barrier islands offer a secluded yet lavish experience with their untouched beaches and fantastic accommodations.
Ideal for couples or solo travelers looking to unwind, the Outer Banks deliver sophisticated relaxation to anyone who visits. Gentle ocean breezes and endless coastal views make a laid back lifestyle inevitable, while the area's rich maritime history provides plenty for the curious soul to explore!
Tennessee's Smoky Mountains make a perfect playground for those who love nature and the outdoors. With their expansive wilderness and rich ecosystems, the mountains invite you into a world of discovery.
Perfect for hiking enthusiasts and wildlife watchers, Smoky Mountains offer trails that wind through lush forests and showcase diverse wildlife. Whether you’re after a peaceful moment by a mountain stream or seeking the thrill of witnessing majestic views from Clingmans Dome, the Smoky Mountains satisfy anyone’s adventurous spirit!
The American South is a treasure trove of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Crafting a custom itinerary allows you to explore its charm and diverse attractions, from musical roots to tranquil wilderness. Each visit unveils a new layer of the South's richness, promising unforgettable memories!
