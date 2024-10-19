Does Nevada Cap Damage Amounts in Personal Injury Claims?

Damage caps are fairly easy to understand. The term refers to the maximum amount of compensation accident victims can receive in a personal injury claim. This can apply even if your damages exceed the cap. You can’t recover more than the cap allows.

For example: if the cap is at $100,000 and your damages total $200,000 you’re not going to receive the full value of your claim. You’re still going to be left with $100,000 in unrecoverable damages.

If you’re wondering why Nevada and other states have damage caps in place, the goal is to reduce litigation costs. The theory is that limiting settlement amounts will help keep overall costs down. Currently, Nevada caps damage awards on three types of personal injury claims:

Claims against government employees

Damage amounts for pain and suffering in medical malpractice claims

Most punitive damage amounts regardless of the type of accident claim

The rules governing each type of damage cap can vary and this can add to the confusion when it’s time to file a personal injury claim.