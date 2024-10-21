Top Real Estate Developments to Watch in Saudi Arabia For 2024

1. Baccarat Residences Diriyah

La Via Baccarat is an artful amalgam of Najdi heritage and French influence. This exclusive residential complex consists of nine residences presented by the French brand Baccarat and gives the residents an unexpected and unforgettable living experience. This luxurious project gives the Saudi kingdom an ultra-luxurious upgrade.

Baccarat Residences in Diriyah is an exceptionally rare complex with nine mudbrick villas. Large courtyards, private swimming pools, and world-class amenities make this residence attractive for discerning homebuyers and potential investors in Saudi Arabia.

The nine residential units in this development are of three types: 3-bedroom sky residences, 4-bedroom garden residences, and one exclusive grand residence with 5 bedrooms. Homebuyers have exclusive options to choose from any of these residences. The area of these residences ranges from 1,029 square meters to 2,438 square meters.

The residents of these architectural marvels by Najdi Architecture can also enjoy numerous outdoor facilities. The development also includes large exterior spaces, private parking, and access to the facilities of the Baccarat Hotels including a spa, lounge, restaurants, swimming pools, and event pools.

Baccarat Residences Diriyah will offer Saudi heritage-style and as an off-plan project, it is still under construction and expected to be completed in the last quarter of the year 2027.