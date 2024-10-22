NFL Players’ Most Expensive Purchases

The NFL attracts huge investments from around the world, and it means that each franchise team is able to pay its players handsome salaries. Many become millionaires in a short space of time, and that leaves a considerable amount of disposable income.
The other issue for NFL stars is the fact that there is considerable downtime. The league has a long offseason, and while players will continue to train and be match sharp, there are more leisure periods available.
All of this means that those players have time on their hands to spend that considerable income.
There are two major purchases to consider: NFL players will spend big on their homes, while they will generally pay big money for a top of the range motor vehicle. In many cases, specific players will buy multiple cars and more than one property, and these are the biggest outlays.
Other acquisitions are more unusual, and some are downright eccentric. The biggest earners will generally pay the higher sums, and they will fall under the spotlight throughout this roundup. Those who are among the favorites in current markets are more likely to splash the cash.
Elsewhere, there are big spenders from around the league, but what are their most expensive purchases?
Many consider him to have been the greatest NFL player of all time, and Tom Brady would have accrued more disposable income than most. Like his contemporaries, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would have supplemented his considerable salary through endorsements with high profile sponsors.
That money has to go somewhere, and Brady’s biggest passion appears to be property. It’s interesting to look at the , and back in 2004, he lived in a condo apartment believed to be worth around $4 million.
Those are impressive figures, but they don’t compare with Tom Brady’s most recent acquisition. In September 2024, it was reported that he was about to put the finishing touches on a $17 million ‘mega mansion.’
The site is based in Miami, and construction has been underway for several months. Undoubtedly there will be many rooms for the Brady family to relax in, while the property also boasts basketball and tennis courts.
It’s a big outlay, and it’s typical of the type of spend that NFL players will make on their main residence.
Many NFL players like to spend big on motor vehicles, but former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco made an unusual purchase back in 2010. To celebrate his 32nd birthday, he on a semi truck.
To complement its ridiculous price tag, the vehicle was expensive to run, with a fuel economy of less than seven miles per gallon.
In retirement Chad Johnson, as he is now known, drives a more modest Smart Car.
A small percentage of NFL players experience financial hardship, despite being among the highest earners in sport. In the case of quarterback Vince Young, he actually went bankrupt despite making around $35 million in his career.
Young made many extravagant purchases, but his spending at his local Cheesecake Factory is legendary. It’s claimed that he would regularly spend $5000 a week, while the biggest bill for one sitting in his favorite restaurant topped $15,000.
The player admitted that he left his finances to advisors, but it’s clear from his spending that he contributed to his own downfall.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has the highest profile among today’s NFL players. He has the most followers on social media, and part of the attraction is his expensive lifestyle.
Among Beckham’s most costly purchases is a pair of diamond encrusted cleats. The pricy footwear is said to have cost $200,000 and he first showed them off in the warm up for Super Bowl LVI when he was playing for the L.A. Rams.
Many NFL stars like to keep animals. For most, it’s enough just to have regular dogs and cats in the home, but a small minority like to go over the top.
Chad Ochocinco appears in this section once again as the former owner of a pet tiger, but the man with the most expensive taste in pets is former Arizona Cardinals man Darnell Dockett. He’s also owned a tiger cub, but his favorite companions are pet alligators.
NFL athletes have achieved celebrity status, and the general public will always be fascinated by their lifestyles. That fascination includes interest in their major purchases, including homes and cars.
This bunch of NFL stars spent their income on a wide range of goods and services. From the necessities of real estate to the extravagances and the absurd, each provides an amazing insight into their lives.
