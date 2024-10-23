Smart Tips to Save Money on Business Trips

If you’ve ever booked a flight at the last minute, you will know just how quickly prices can skyrocket. That’s why it is so important that you get organized and make an effort to book your flights as soon as you possibly can. In an ideal world. You should book at least three weeks before you are set to travel, but if you can go even earlier than that, then do so.

Oh, and be sure to use price comparison sites like Google Flights , Skyscanner , or Kayak to ensure you always get the best price.