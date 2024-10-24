5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Know How to Swim

In addition to its physical and mental benefits, knowing how to swim is an important life skill that everyone should know. We live in a world where water is everywhere, and it's important to be able to handle yourself if you ever find yourself in a situation where swimming is necessary.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4. Knowing how to swim and water safety basics can reduce the risk of drowning and help you save yourself or someone else in an emergency.