8 Expert Tips When Buying Exhausts

Various exhaust systems are available, each with its characteristics and advantages. The most common types include cat-back and header systems. Using a cat-back exhaust runs from the catalytic converter to the rear, enhancing both sound and performance.

While an axle-back system is a more affordable option that typically focuses on improving sound without affecting overall performance. Also, headers replace factory manifolds and can enhance performance by improving exhaust flow. Learning about each type helps narrow down choices and find what fits best.