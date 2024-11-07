5 Invisalign Tips to Get the Beautiful Smile You Want

To ensure the Invisalign retainer works effectively, wear it for 22 hours daily, only removing it to brush your teeth. This promotes quick and positive treatment outcomes. After starting the treatment, aim to wear the retainer as much as possible for 48 hours. Keeping your Invisalign aligners on while sleeping is advisable to facilitate healing and help you adapt to the retainers.

During the adjustment period, you might experience an increase in saliva production. This side effect typically diminishes after three days but could persist for up to two weeks. In the meantime, try sleeping on your back or slightly elevating your head.