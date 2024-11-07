Essential Tips for Storing and Protecting Men's Leather Jacket

Not all leather is created equal, and different types require different levels of care, especially when it comes to a men's leather jacket . Here are the most common types you might encounter:-

Full-Grain Leather

The highest-quality leather is durable and ages beautifully. It’s more resistant but also requires regular maintenance to keep its sheen.

Top-Grain Leather

This leather is slightly less durable than full-grain but softer and more flexible. It’s essential to condition this leather regularly to maintain its quality.

Suede and Nubuck

Softer, more delicate leathers that can easily stain or scuff. These types require specific cleaners and should never be exposed to water.