Knights and Castles: Unmissable Medieval Destinations in the UK

No list of medieval destinations would be complete without the Tower of London. This imposing fortress, built by William the Conqueror in 1078, has played a pivotal role in England’s history. From housing the Crown Jewels to serving as a royal prison, the Tower has a dark yet fascinating past. Visitors can explore the medieval architecture, including the iconic White Tower, and hear the stories of famous prisoners like Anne Boleyn.

Located in central London, the Tower is easily accessible, making it a perfect first stop for any historical adventure. After a day exploring its bloody history, why not extend your journey northwards by hopping on the train from London to Edinburgh , where even more medieval wonders await?