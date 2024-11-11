Outdoor Features that Improve Your Backyard and Home Value

Initially considered an afterthought or bonus, outdoor living spaces are currently mainstream and desirable to most modern homebuyers. A major driving force to this trend is the preceding pandemic, which led to a shift in priorities for most homeowners. Updating your home with various outdoor features extends the and curb appeal, and adds value to your property.
However, not all outdoor features can achieve this. Some features add more value depending on the location and price range. Below are backyard additions that increase property value, overall appeal, and marketability.
Installing or replacing your old deck is an impactful home improvement project that improves the backyard space. However, planning for deck addition requires you to make countless decisions, ranging from the best deck materials to use to budget and design considerations. While you can work on this home improvement as a , you should prepare adequately. For instance, consider using helical piles for decks for ease of installation and affordability. Otherwise, consider hiring deck installation professionals if this project seems challenging.
Patios are a common alternative to decks because they are cheaper to construct and maintain. Like decks, patios can be used as outdoor living spaces for entertaining or relaxing during warm weather. For this, homeowners should add various options to make the space livable. An important decision to make before constructing the patio is the material choice. Concrete slabs and pavers are currently popular choices. However, they come at different costs and installation methods and offer different aesthetics.
Your home should always give a good first impression, whether you want to sell it or simply looking to beautify your home. Well-done landscaping improves curb appeal for potential homebuyers and increases property value. Fortunately, landscaping isn’t challenging and doesn’t require heavy investment. It involves planting flowers, trees, and shrubs.
Along with making your home aesthetically pleasing, landscaping also provides privacy and improves air quality. However, like other outdoor projects, you should source for the best landscaping ideas, create a budget, identify the best plants for your backyard, and learn how to plant, prune, and maintain your outdoor greenery. Landscaping also involves the installation of landscaping lighting.
An outdoor kitchen is another impactful outdoor installation you should consider for various reasons. Unlike before, outdoor kitchens are backyard status symbols. They provide sufficient outdoor cooking and grilling space for homeowners who enjoy leisure time outdoors.
Constructing an between $15,000 and $100,000, depending on the appliances and amenities installed. Fortunately, you can explore many ways to save on costs. For instance, keep the installations simple to cut on your budget. You can also take advantage of your . Some house insurance policies cover homeowners from renovation costs that improve home value.
The sound of water trickling in your backyard is certainly calming. Contrary to what most homeowners believe, installing water features isn’t expensive. Small water features, such as ponds and fountains, are affordable. They also attract birds and interesting wildlife that improve your backyard view. If paired with comfortable sitting places, water features provide a great aesthetic boost to your backyard.
Outdoor features enhance the appearance of your home while offering recreational benefits. However, not all home improvements have desirable returns on improvements. Some upgrades, such as swimming pools, are less attractive to prospective buyers. Homeowners should choose the right installations and consult experts.
