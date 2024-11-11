The "Dream Coast," as it has come to be known, is drawing not just American retirees but also a number of young professionals—attracted by both the breathtaking natural beauty of the place and its proximity to the United States—who are now investing in vacation homes and main residences.

In terms of actual dollars, the Costa del Sol has also been experiencing an influx of top-flight finance that has resulted in a number of luxury hotels, gated communities, and investment-grade residential buildings being erected along its coastline.

The Mediterranean allure for Americans lies in the Costa del Sol's resemblance to a "Mediterranean California." Although the sun-drenched beachfront homes in this Andalusian paradise are very much California-cool in style, they can be had at prices that are, by California standards, laughable. The nightlife of the Costa del Sol is a serious diversion—all in good fun, of course. Costa del Sol offers something for everyone after dark, from the finest dining you could imagine (in a pinch, I could imagine the appearance of a Michelin inspector) to cultural experiences of various strains and constitutions that will keep the American taxpayer entertained until dawn's early light. According to David Los, a Spanish real estate executive with offices in California, the Costa del Sol is, well, "something you have to experience yourself to believe."