Top 7 unknown islands in Thailand: Beat the crowd!

Situated just off the coast of Krabi, Koh Jum offers a laid-back island vibe with a mix of stunning natural beauty and a developing tourism infrastructure. Lush jungles meet secluded coves with powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking.

Explore the interior of the island on a motorbike or bicycle, venturing to hidden waterfalls like Ting Rai Waterfall and the Laid Sa Waterfall. Hike to the peak of Koh Jum for breathtaking panoramic views, or visit the Ban Ko Jum fishing village for a glimpse into the local lifestyle.

Accommodation ranges from alluring bungalows on the beach to luxury resorts.