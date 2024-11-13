Top 7 unknown islands in Thailand: Beat the crowd!

Thailand is a haven for beach lovers, adventure seekers, and culture enthusiasts. While the likes of Phuket, Phi Phi Island, and Koh Samui offer bustling beaches and vibrant nightlife, they are tourist and too crowded. If you are seeking a more secluded escape, Thailand boasts a treasure trove of unexplored gems.
Let's explore six lesser-known islands that promise tranquility and pristine nature.
Situated just off the coast of Krabi, Koh Jum offers a laid-back island vibe with a mix of stunning natural beauty and a developing tourism infrastructure. Lush jungles meet secluded coves with powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking.
Explore the interior of the island on a motorbike or bicycle, venturing to hidden waterfalls like Ting Rai Waterfall and the Laid Sa Waterfall. Hike to the peak of Koh Jum for breathtaking panoramic views, or visit the Ban Ko Jum fishing village for a glimpse into the local lifestyle.
Accommodation ranges from alluring bungalows on the beach to luxury resorts.
Known as the "Island of Divers," Koh Tao offers crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and myriad dive sites for all levels of experience. From beginner courses to advanced certifications, Koh Tao has it all. Besides diving, the island also offers opportunities for snorkeling, kayaking, and hiking.
The laid-back atmosphere, stunning beaches, and affordable accommodations make Koh Tao a popular choice for budget travelers and adventure seekers. You can reach this island by taking a ferry from .
Koh Kood, situated in the eastern Gulf of Thailand, is a paradise for nature lovers and beach bums. Flanked by white sand beaches and fringed by swaying palm trees, Koh Kood boasts some of the cleanest and quietest beaches in Thailand.Explore the island's diverse marine life by snorkeling or diving at Koh Rang National Marine Park, known for its coral reefs teeming with bright colored fish. Kayak through mangrove forests, hike to Khlong Chak Waterfall or visit Ao Phrao, a secluded bay with hidden coves.
Koh Kood caters to travelers seeking a luxurious escape, with a range of high-end beachfront resorts offering stunning views.
While Koh Lanta isn't the most "unknown" island on this list, it's certainly less crowded compared to its more popular neighbors like Phi Phi. It offers a diverse landscape ranging from long, sandy beaches to rainforests and coral reefs. The island's laid-back atmosphere and slower pace of life are perfect for those seeking relaxation. Explore the vibrant nightlife in Long Beach, learn to kitesurf on Klong Dao Beach, or visit the charming fishing village of Saladan. Hike to the top of the Lanta Old Town for panoramic views, discover hidden waterfalls like Kantiang Bay Waterfall, or take a boat trip to the nearby Koh Rok Islands for world-class snorkeling experiences.
Koh Lanta offers a variety of accommodation options, from budget-friendly guesthouses to family-oriented resorts and luxury villas.
Nestled in Phang Nga Bay, . Picture limestone karst formations jutting out of emerald waters, fringed by lush mangroves and fringed by pristine beaches like Haad Yao Noi and Loh Pa Raed. Explore the island's laid-back villages on a motorbike or bicycle, stopping by local markets and interacting with friendly locals. Hike through the island's interior, visit the Khao Khanab Nam Caves, or take a boat trip to nearby Koh Phra Thong, a tiny island famous for its golden-hued sand.
Koh Yao Noi is home to a growing collection of boutique hotels and resorts, offering a mix of comfort and luxury.
Thailand's second-largest island, Koh Chang, offers a taste of adventure combined with idyllic beach vibes. Explore the island's diverse landscape, featuring stunning waterfalls like Khlong Plu Waterfall and Mu Koh Chang National Park, home to dense rainforest trails and wildlife spotting opportunities.
Kayaking through mangrove forests, elephant trekking, and visits to local temples like Wat Yai Mai Koh Chang are popular activities. For scuba diving enthusiasts, dive sites around Koh Chang and the nearby Koh Rang National Marine Park offer incredible underwater experiences.
The island caters to a wide range of travelers, with backpacker guesthouses, family-friendly resorts, and luxurious beachfront accommodations.
A tiny island nestled in the southern reaches of Thailand near the Tarutao National Marine Park, Koh Bulon Lae is a true hidden gem. Pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and a relaxed atmosphere make it a paradise for relaxation and nature lovers. Hike through the island's forested interior, explore hidden coves and lagoons by kayak, or simply unwind on the beach. Snorkeling and diving are popular activities.
The island offers a limited range of basic bungalows and homestays, ideal for those seeking an authentic and off-the-grid experience.
So, escape to these less touristy, off-the-beaten islands for a secluded Thai escape.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!