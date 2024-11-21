Ryan Kaji 2024-The Journey of a Young YouTube Mogul

Born on October 6, 2011, Ryan Kaji is now 13 years old. From the moment he uploaded his first video, Ryan has grown both in years and influence. Despite his young age, his entrepreneurial mindset and on-screen charm have propelled him to heights unimaginable for someone his age.

Ryan’s charm lies in his authenticity. His videos, which started as simple toy reviews, have evolved into a wide array of content, including science experiments, challenges, and animated adventures. But how did it all begin?