The Top Three Most Common Aggressive Driving Habits and How to Avoid Them

Driving your vehicle is one of the greatest risks you take every day. Car accidents can happen for a variety of reasons, often due to distractions. However, a number of them are caused by aggressive drivers who become impatient behind the wheel.
When drivers act aggressively on the road, it can have serious consequences. Understanding aggressive driving habits can help you recognize the potential for danger.
When someone drives aggressively, there is an even greater risk of a car accident. Here are the top 3 aggressive behaviors drivers exhibit.
Speeding, especially in an excessive fashion, is a major factor in car accidents. Drivers may speed if they are running late to work or another function in an attempt to make up for lost time. Unfortunately, when someone is speeding, they decrease their ability to stop in time for changing traffic conditions. In the event of an accident with a speeding driver, the outcome is more likely to result in severe injuries due to the greater force exerted from these higher speeds.
What can you do when you notice a speeding driver? Hang back and let them pass, and if they yell at you or make obscene gestures, do not engage in this behavior.
Tailgating is another tactic an aggressive driver will use to taunt others on the road. They may follow you too closely in an attempt to urge you to drive faster. Drivers who tailgate create a larger risk of a car crash because the car in front could stop suddenly because of changing traffic conditions or an obstacle in the road.
If someone is tailgating your vehicle, do your best to safely get to an adjacent lane. If they continue to follow you and harass you, call 911 to report road rage and get help.
Weaving in and out of traffic in an unpredictable way is one of the most aggressive driving habits on the road. These drivers will make frequent and sudden changes from one lane to the next without using a turn signal. It creates greater challenges for other drivers who are trying to anticipate their moves and avoid getting caught in an accident.
When a driver is weaving in and out of traffic erratically, it will cause other drivers to hit the brakes or swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. It also makes it more likely for a side-impact crash as these drivers are harder to see in blind spots.
If you notice another driver weaving in and out of traffic, stay back and get out of the way. You’ll want to put as much distance as possible between your vehicles.
Plenty of people become frustrated behind the wheel on occasion. Aggressive driving is primarily fueled by this frustration, which can also give way to more impulsive behaviors.
When drivers move from frustration to impulsivity, they can make rushed decisions without thinking about the cascade of consequences that could follow. Most people will get annoyed when they get stuck in heavy traffic or have many stressful things on their minds. The difference is that some of them simply don’t know how to release the frustration positively, allowing it to fester into road rage.
Aggressive driving behaviors arise from a negative emotional state, and in some people, it escalates to making dangerous choices while behind the wheel. When the lanes are jammed full of traffic, some drivers become more competitive for road space, zipping into different lanes to get through as a way to try to take control of something that is beyond their control.
With the top 3 aggressive driving habits, you can follow the tips mentioned above to reduce your chances of an accident. However, if you are in a car crash with a driver who is speeding excessively, tailgating, or weaving in and out of the lanes, you should follow these steps.
You should report every accident to the police to have a police report created that can serve as part of your evidence. When the other driver was acting aggressively on the road, you should make sure you alert the police. If you are fearful for your safety because this person is screaming and making threatening gestures, let the 911 operator know.
When aggressive drivers cause a crash, it’s more likely to result in serious injuries. Even if you think you’re fine, make sure you have a full medical evaluation to check for traumatic brain injuries, internal bleeding, and other hidden injuries.
Do your best to take photos and videos of the accident's aftermath. Additionally, if other drivers saw what happened, get their contact information and a statement. They may further help prove that the other driver was engaged in aggressive driving behaviors leading up to the accident.
In Tennessee, the driver who caused the accident will be held responsible for covering the costs of injuries and other damages the victims incurred. You may be faced with someone who denies responsibility and shifts the blame onto you. Since Tennessee uses a modified comparative fault model, it could result in your partial blame. This would reduce the amount of compensation you’d receive by your percentage of fault.
When a driver behaves aggressively and causes an auto accident, they should be held fully accountable for what they have done. Their insurance company will try to find ways to minimize the payout you receive through an array of tactics. One of the best strategies for dealing with this scenario is to hire a car accident attorney from the start who will protect your legal rights and work to hold the aggressive driver liable for their negligent and dangerous actions.
