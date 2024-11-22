The Top Three Most Common Aggressive Driving Habits and How to Avoid Them

Weaving in and out of traffic in an unpredictable way is one of the most aggressive driving habits on the road. These drivers will make frequent and sudden changes from one lane to the next without using a turn signal. It creates greater challenges for other drivers who are trying to anticipate their moves and avoid getting caught in an accident.

When a driver is weaving in and out of traffic erratically, it will cause other drivers to hit the brakes or swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. It also makes it more likely for a side-impact crash as these drivers are harder to see in blind spots.

If you notice another driver weaving in and out of traffic, stay back and get out of the way. You’ll want to put as much distance as possible between your vehicles.