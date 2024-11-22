Twelve Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Age-Related Diseases

Seek Expert Assistance When NecessaryNow, let's face it: aging is a reality. There is no avoiding it; it is a reality of life. But you know what? We do not have to watch helplessly while our bodies fail. As we age, we may have a significant impact on our health.

Genetics certainly has a role, but let's face it: our lifestyle decisions are what really make or break us. We're discussing those routine behaviors that can either lead to a very long, happy life or some less enjoyable age-related illnesses.

Just give it some thought: heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's are not random outcomes. A few small but effective lifestyle changes can tip the odds in our favor. But first, let's explore some easy ways to age well and prevent those pesky diseases.