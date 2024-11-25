Considerations When Choosing a Dog

In recent years, social media has popularized certain breeds based largely on aesthetics, which not only fails to acknowledge dogs as living beings, but also their needs and their compatibility with you as their main source of care.
Besides key decisions about your financial and emotional preparedness, it’s also important to consider how compatible your lifestyle is with your prospective pup from a number of different angles before deciding to welcome one into your home.
Pint-sized puppies can surprise their owners in all kinds of ways, especially when they grow to be larger than anticipated, so research different breeds carefully. Some, like greyhounds and , come in varying sizes ranging from toy to standard.
A safe haven for your dog (such as a crate) is essential for all dogs of all sizes, as well as necessary “”. This is especially important for smaller, delicate breeds such as Chihuahuas who may be at more risk of being trodden underfoot, falling, or eating something they shouldn't.
Smaller breeds are generally better suited to apartment living, although you may find this can work with some larger, less energetic breeds, so long as their needs are met. If you live in an apartment, ground-floor (with direct outdoor access) is generally better, both for ease of access for toileting and walks, as well as for reducing the risk of accidents such as falling from balconies.
Other considerations include apartment rules surrounding pets and potential noise levels. The location of your home also matters: some dogs may be comfortable with urban life, while breeds that require space in which to run and play may be happier in rural settings.
While certain traits tend to be ascribed to various breeds, socialization plays a key part in a dog’s overall behavior, including any negative past experiences (if adopted), or premature separation from their mother and littermates.
While some dog breeds are considered “family-friendly”, children cannot always recognise when a dog has had “enough”, which can put them at risk. Conversely, some “guard breeds” make good family , provided they have had proper socialization and training. In either case, supervision is essential.
While some indicate that mixed breeds are no healthier than pedigrees, some breeds are more prone to certain congenital health issues than others, so be sure to research this carefully before making your decision.
Some physical characteristics of certain breeds also require extra care when grooming, such as dogs with fur that may be prone to tangling or matting, or dogs with “floppy” ears who may be more vulnerable to mites or infection.
While multi-pet households are possible, any dog breeds with a strong prey drive, such as sighthounds, primitive-type brees and working terriers may give into innate instincts (even with the correct training), potentially putting other animals at risk.
It may take time for your pets to adjust to a “newcomer” being in the home. In some cases, people may bring in a new pet to help with an existing pet’s separation anxiety, but this could make things worse. Instead, seek advice from your vet or a qualified animal behaviorist, who can also help you decide which dog is the best fit for your lifestyle.
