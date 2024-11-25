Discover the Gourmet Treasures of Barcelona

But Barcelona's culinary wonders don't stop at its markets. Housing some of the most charming bakeries and patisseries, most of them are run by the same family for generations. It's a step back in time when pastries were made with patience and precision upon stepping into Pastisseria Escribà. From the tender tarts to the more famous xuixo, a custard-filled pastry with a crispy, sugar-dusted shell, every pastry is a small masterpiece, prepared through recipes passed on for decades.

Then, there's the wine: Barcelona opens the way to some of Spain's most celebrated wine regions, such as Priorat and Penedès, known for their full-bodied reds and sparkling cava. Yet, there is no need to leave the city to taste the most refined products of Catalonia's vineyards: Wine bars hidden in alleys of the Gothic part or on sunny terraces allow trying, swirling, smelling over and over again. Pair your glass with some tapas-juicy olives, crunchy pan con tomate, or melt-in-your-mouth croquetas-and voilà, you have yourself a true Barcelona experience.