Top-15 Best Legal Australian Bookmakers Right Now

Australia has a long and rich history of sports betting, with millions of Australians placing bets on everything from horse racing to international sports events. With the rapid expansion of online betting platforms, choosing the right bookmaker can be overwhelming. To help, we've compiled a list of the top 15 legal Australian bookmakers that stand out in terms of reliability, customer service, and a wide range of betting options. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to the world of online betting, these platforms are sure to provide you with a secure and enjoyable experience.
Sportsbet is one of the most popular and trusted names in Australian sports betting. Known for its competitive odds, wide selection of markets, and user-friendly interface, Sportsbet is a top choice for many punters. It offers a variety of promotions, including free bet opportunities, and supports multiple sports, from Australian rules football (AFL) to international sports like soccer and tennis.
As one of Australia's oldest bookmakers, TAB has built a reputation for reliability and excellent customer service. TAB offers an extensive range of betting options, including live betting and multi-bets. The platform is also known for its strong focus on horse racing, making it the go-to site for racing enthusiasts.
Ladbrokes is a renowned global bookmaker with a strong presence in Australia. The platform is known for its seamless mobile experience and competitive odds across a variety of sports, including rugby, cricket, and soccer. Ladbrokes also offers regular promotions and live streaming for key events, providing a full-service betting experience.
BetEasy, now part of the Sportsbet brand, is another trusted Australian bookmaker. It offers a comprehensive range of sports markets, including niche events like darts and eSports. The platform is easy to navigate, and new users can take advantage of a welcome bonus when signing up.
PointsBet offers unique betting features, such as its "PointsBetting" system, which allows punters to win or lose based on the margin of victory. This innovative approach has set PointsBet apart from other Australian bookmakers. The platform offers a variety of sports and betting options, and its mobile app is highly rated for ease of use.
Unibet has earned a solid reputation in the Australian market, offering competitive odds and a wide range of sports betting options. Known for its comprehensive live betting features and easy-to-use interface, Unibet caters to both casual punters and more serious bettors alike.
Bet365 is an international giant in the betting industry and has made a name for itself in Australia as well. Offering a vast array of sports markets, live streaming options, and in-play betting, Bet365 is a favorite among experienced bettors. The platform also supports various payment options, making deposits and withdrawals easy for Australian punters.
Neds is a newer bookmaker in the Australian market but has quickly gained popularity thanks to its competitive odds and diverse betting options. Neds offers everything from traditional sports betting to innovative markets like "same game multis." The user-friendly interface and excellent customer service make it a standout choice for Australian bettors.
Betfair operates as a betting exchange, which means users can bet against each other rather than just against the bookmaker. This unique model allows for potentially higher odds and greater flexibility in terms of bet types. Betfair is also known for its transparent operation and live betting features.
WinnersBet is an emerging bookmaker that has attracted attention due to its focus on user experience and excellent customer service. The platform offers a wide range of sports and markets, and it regularly provides punters with exciting promotions and bonuses to enhance their betting experience.
Palmerbet is a trusted Australian bookmaker that provides a wide selection of betting options, including major sports like rugby, cricket, and soccer. Known for its user-friendly website and mobile app, Palmerbet also has an excellent reputation for paying out winnings quickly and efficiently.
BlueBet is an Australian-owned bookmaker that focuses on providing a personal and customer-centric experience. The site offers a broad selection of betting markets, including horse racing, sports, and virtual betting options. BlueBet is also known for offering competitive odds and a streamlined mobile app for bettors on the go.
Specializing in fantasy sports betting, DraftStars offers a fresh alternative to traditional sports betting. Users can create fantasy teams based on real-life player statistics and compete in daily tournaments for cash prizes. This innovative approach is gaining traction in the Australian market, especially for those who enjoy a more strategic form of betting.
Picklebet is an up-and-coming bookmaker focused on esports and offering markets on popular competitive games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and League of Legends. This site is perfect for those looking to bet on the exciting world of esports. Picklebet also provides high odds and a user-friendly interface, ensuring a smooth betting experience for punters.
When betting in Australia, it's crucial to choose bookmakers that are licensed and regulated to ensure the safety of your funds and personal information. offer punters the security of knowing that they are complying with Australian laws and regulations, which protects them against unfair practices or fraud. These bookmakers are regularly audited and required to adhere to strict rules governing their operations. Additionally, many of these sites offer Australian-friendly payment options, including PayPal, BPay, and credit card transactions.
With so many options available, selecting the right bookmaker can be a daunting task. However, the 15 bookmakers listed here represent some of the best and most reliable legal options for Australian punters. Whether you're interested in sports betting, horse racing, or esports, these platforms offer a variety of markets, competitive odds, and excellent customer service. Always remember to gamble responsibly and choose licensed platforms for a safe and enjoyable betting experience.
