The New Supply Chain Dilemmas of 2025 — and the Paths to Overcome Them

Over the past few years, the global supply chain has undergone a dramatic transformation. The initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic—with sudden lockdowns, logistical breakdowns, and shortages of raw materials—now seems like just the starting point of a chain reaction that continues to reshape logistics worldwide. By 2025, the health crisis may be behind us, but businesses face a new cycle of challenges—more complex, interdependent, and unpredictable than ever before.