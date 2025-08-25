The Role of Climate-Controlled Storage in Luxury Moves

If the finest artworks on the planet, in the Louvre Museum, are kept at 68°F and 55% humidity, on the advice of the finest preservation experts, your art can benefit from being kept in that atmosphere too. Those fine artworks and antiques, paintings, sculptures, and other historical décor require delicate handling and just as great environmental care.

Organic material like canvas expands and contracts through changing heat, varnishes, and many historic paints can yellow or fade, while wooden frames, especially in contact with other materials, can warp as humidity changes.

Even modest temperature swings can cause irreversible damage to art, as spores, mold, and other infestations can get picked up during unprotected moves. Using climate control prevents them from arriving or spreading, while slowing down the chemical breakdown of organic paints or finishes.

Also at risk are vintage and designer furniture. While they might look sturdy enough, oak or mahogany sideboards, leather upholstered armchairs, or custom silk furnishings are sensitive to environmental change that can also impact their value.

All woods swell or shrink with humidity, veneers can come loose, and metal fixings can start to rust, causing damage to the wood. Similarly, leather dries and cracks when exposed to dry heat, especially over extended periods of time. Climate control prevents this from happening, and also keeps your valuables out of sunlight, which will have a damaging impact on many surfaces.

Similarly, fabrics, especially of a vintage nature, degrade faster in the presence of airborne pollutants or pests. Climate control helps preserve them, whether they are being stored out of season or for the long term.