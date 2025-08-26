The Impact of Staging on Home Sales: What City Buyers Notice Most

Staging is no longer a luxury reserved for high-end listings. In cities across the country, it has become a standard practice that transforms ordinary homes into irresistible properties. The art of staging not only improves aesthetics but also strategically highlights a home’s potential, guiding buyers to see themselves living there. In 2025, where competition in real estate is sharper than ever, understanding what city buyers notice most can make the difference between a home that lingers and one that sells quickly.